Home > World > Pakistan Breaking Apart? After ‘Free Balochistan’, Sindhudesh Separatist Demands Expose Emerging Faultlines

Pakistan Breaking Apart? After ‘Free Balochistan’, Sindhudesh Separatist Demands Expose Emerging Faultlines

Protests in Sindh demanding a separate Sindhudesh have raised tensions in Pakistan, adding to its economic crisis, political instability, and ongoing unrest in Balochistan. Sindhudesh is a long-standing but fringe demand for a Sindhi homeland, revived after violent protests in Karachi. While support remains limited, the issue highlights growing regional dissatisfaction and pressure on the Pakistani state.

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 10, 2026 15:12:27 IST

Pakistan Breaking Apart? After ‘Free Balochistan’, Sindhudesh Separatist Demands Expose Emerging Faultlines

Tensions in Pakistan rose high because of the protests in the southern province of Sindh. At the protest, there were calls for a separate Sindhudesh. Since Pakistan is already struggling to keep hold of Balochistan, this signals an immense problem for the country that is already struggling with economic failures plus, the growing power of military has plunged it into a political instability. 

What does Sindhudesh mean?

The demand for Sindhudesh comes from the deep divide in the country. Sindhudesh means a separate country for the Sindhi people and they have demanded it for a very long time. The first demand came in 1960s by the Sindhi nationalist leader GM Syed. They believe that the formation of Pakistan has weakened Sindh and its culture, since the region had its own language, culture, and history. 

Several groups, such as Jiye Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSSM) say that Sindh has been discriminated against. Furthermore, the region has been exploited economically and culturally and ignored by Pakistan’s central government. However, this demand has been limited to small groups and has not gained widespread support yet. 

Why is Sinhudesh in news?

The issue came to light when protests in Karachi on the Sindhi Culture Day when slogans regarding the freedom of Sindhudesh were raised, soon after the protest turned violent. Police tried to quell the protest when nthey tried to change the designated route and used tear gas, clashes broke out and many people were arrested. Since the, Sindhudesh has been in news and the discussions point out the dwelling dissatisfaction in Sindh.

Pakistan has also been dealing with unrest in Balochistan for many years. Baloch groups have demanded freedom from the country theu also accuse Pakistan of stealing their natural resources and denying them their political rights. There have been reports of military operations that have violated the human rights of the people living in the region. 

Sindhi people believe that they could become the next Balochistan if they don’t raise their voice, which is why they have started to protest and put their demands forward peacefully. 

How Popular Is the Sindhudesh Demand?

According to most experts, support for Sindhudesh is still limited despite the recent protests. Sindh’s mainstream politics is dominated by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) which has voiced its support for better provincial rights, however they strongly oppose these calls for freedom for Pakistan. 

Sindh region also includes other than Sindhis. They are Urdu-speaking migrants, Pashtuns, and Punjabis. Many of them do not support the idea of separation.

The recent protests do not indicate any imminent dangers for Pakistan or that it is about to break, however they do highlight the simmering regional tensions and growing frustration. 
Pakistan is in an economically dire condition which is pushing public to the walls and experts say that it is inevitable before a major unrest breaks out in the country. 

First published on: Jan 10, 2026 3:12 PM IST
QUICK LINKS