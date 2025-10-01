LIVE TV
Home > World > Fatah-4: Pakistan Test Fires New Cruise Missile, Claims It Can Evade India’s Defence Systems, Has A Range And Speed Of…

Pakistan tests Fatah-4 missile with 750 km range, terrain-hugging flight, advanced avionics, and high-precision strike capability. Photo: X.
Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: October 1, 2025 04:12:26 IST

Fatah-4 Missile: Pakistan’s military announced Tuesday that it successfully test-fired the Fatah-4, a long-range surface‑to‑surface cruise missile the armed forces say will strengthen the country’s conventional missile arsenal. In a statement, the Inter‑Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the Fatah‑4 has a range of 750 kilometres (470 miles) and is equipped with “advanced avionics and state‑of‑the‑art navigational aids.” The military did not disclose the location of the launch.

Fatah-4 Designed To Evade Defences, Claims ISPR

The ISPR described the weapon as capable of evading enemy air defences through terrain‑hugging flight and striking targets with high precision.

The statement said the system will “enhance the reach, lethality and survivability” of Pakistan’s conventional missile systems and added that the Fatah‑4 “features terrain‑hugging capability designed to evade detection by missile defence systems.”

Also Read: Shocking Viral Video Shows Deadly Car Bomb Explosion Rock Pakistan’s Quetta, 13 Killed

Officials also claimed the missile, part of the recently raised Army Rocket Force Command, as a major step in strengthening Pakistan’s long‑range conventional strike capability. The ISPR said the system will “further enhance the reach, lethality and survivability of Pakistan Army’s conventional missile systems.”

Pakistan PM, President, Army Praise Fatah-4 Test

Following the launch, President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and service chiefs congratulated the teams involved. President Zardari hailed the successful firing as a “milestone in Pakistan’s defence system,” calling the Fatah‑4 proof of the nation’s “scientific self‑reliance.”

He added, “Pakistan’s defence is and will remain impregnable,” Dawn reported.

 Fatah-4: Specifications

According to the Pakistan Army, the Fatah‑4 is designed for long‑range precision strikes against strategic targets. Its stated specifications include:

Range: 750 km (470 miles).

Flight speed: up to Mach 0.7 (865 km/h).

Circular error probable (CEP): approximately 4 metres.

Payload capacity: 330 kilograms.

Length: 7.5 metres.

Weight: 1,530 kilograms.

The ISPR emphasised the missile’s low CEP, saying the Fatah‑4 can hit targets with an error of just four metres – a figure the statement described as “very low for Pakistani missiles.”

Also Read: Pakistan Faces Embarrassment, UN Probes Shocking Incident That Happened During PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Speech

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 4:11 AM IST
QUICK LINKS