Pakistan In Big Shock: Why Has Pollution Spiked In Lahore After Firecrackers Were Burst In Delhi-NCR?

Pakistan In Big Shock: Why Has Pollution Spiked In Lahore After Firecrackers Were Burst In Delhi-NCR?

The impact of India’s pollution quickly spread to Pakistan. Lahore, the largest city in Pakistan’s Punjab province, recorded an AQI of 266.

Representational image (X/@PirAdnanBodla)
Representational image (X/@PirAdnanBodla)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 22, 2025 10:01:08 IST

Pakistan In Big Shock: Why Has Pollution Spiked In Lahore After Firecrackers Were Burst In Delhi-NCR?

After Diwali celebrations in India, a severe air pollution crisis has not only affected Delhi but also caused panic in Pakistan, particularly in Lahore. The post-Diwali period saw dangerously high pollution levels in the region, prompting emergency responses from governments on both sides of the border.

Delhi experienced widespread bursting of firecrackers despite a Supreme Court ban on harmful firecrackers. This led to the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi exceeding 400, making it the most polluted city in the world. The PM2.5 concentration reached alarming levels, covering the city in a thick haze of smog and smoke. Residents reported difficulty breathing, and authorities urged people to stay indoors and use masks if going outside.

The impact of India’s pollution quickly spread to Pakistan. Lahore, the largest city in Pakistan’s Punjab province, recorded an AQI of 266. Officials attributed this sharp rise to cross-border winds carrying smoke and pollutants from Indian cities like Delhi, Amritsar, and Ludhiana into Pakistan. Slow wind speeds allowed these harmful particles to settle over Lahore, worsening the air quality.

The situation caused significant concern in Pakistan, prompting emergency measures from the Punjab government. Authorities deployed water spraying vehicles and anti-smog guns in affected areas to reduce pollution levels. Traffic restrictions were introduced, and fines were imposed on individuals involved in polluting activities. In addition, raids were conducted, and some people were arrested for illegal emissions and burning garbage.

Environmental experts warned that the cross-border pollution problem could continue as long as high levels of smog and firecracker smoke persist in northern India. Residents of Lahore and other cities were advised to limit outdoor activities, wear protective masks, and monitor air quality updates regularly.

ALSO READ: Delhi AQI Today: National Capital Chokes Under Thick Smog Two Days After Diwali, Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 10:01 AM IST
Pakistan In Big Shock: Why Has Pollution Spiked In Lahore After Firecrackers Were Burst In Delhi-NCR?

Pakistan In Big Shock: Why Has Pollution Spiked In Lahore After Firecrackers Were Burst In Delhi-NCR?

