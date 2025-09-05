Pakistan journalists, activists raise alarm over press freedom restrictions

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 5 (ANI): Journalists and rights activists have expressed deep concerns over growing restrictions on press freedom in Pakistan, with some comparing the current situation to media censorship during General Ziaul Haq’s military rule, Dawn reported.

The concerns were raised on Thursday during events in the capital to pay tribute to Nisar Osmani and CR Shamsi, two veteran journalists and trade unionists who fought for press freedom and journalists’ rights during martial law regimes, Dawn added.

At a seminar at the National Press Club (NPC), current and former office-bearers of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) paid homage to Osmani and Shamsi, highlighting their struggles for a free press, according to Dawn.

Another event was held outside the Dawn offices, where journalists, politicians, and rights activists also held a candlelight vigil to remember the two trade union leaders, Dawn reported.

Speakers emphasised the need for unity among journalists to collectively resist government measures that suppress freedom of expression. They also vowed to resist curbs on media and challenge controversial laws, including recent amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), Dawn added.

The speakers noted that the current climate of fear and intimidation was stifling independent journalism, with many reporters facing harassment, abduction, and assault for performing their duties. They stated that a free press was essential for a functioning democracy, Dawn reported.

Highlighting the contributions of the late Osmani, speakers said he was a vocal critic of authoritarian governments, particularly General Zia Haq’s dictatorship, and consistently advocated for press freedom, democracy, and civil liberties even at great personal risk, Dawn added.

Concerns were also raised over the closure of roads leading to the NPC, which speakers described as an attempt to “besiege” journalists, Dawn reported.

Those who attended the events included PFUJ president Afzal Butt, former secretary general Nasir Zaidi, NPC president Azhar Jatoi, RIUJ president Tariq Virk, senior journalists Fauzia Shahid, Asif Bashir Chaudhry, Mubarak Zeb Khan, and Tariq Usmani, former NPC president Shakeel Qarar, head of the PPP Human Rights Cell Farhatullah Babar, and information secretary Tariq Ghouri, Dawn added. (ANI)

