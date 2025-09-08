LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
putin India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump putin India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump putin India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump putin India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
putin India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump putin India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump putin India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump putin India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Pakistan: Man posing as girl for TikTok videos arrested

Pakistan: Man posing as girl for TikTok videos arrested

Pakistan: Man posing as girl for TikTok videos arrested

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 05:45:08 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 8 (ANI): Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swabi district have arrested a man who used to dress up as a woman and post videos on TikTok, an action which sparked strong resentment and unease in the community, GeoTV reported on Sunday.

As per GeoTV, citing the police spokesperson Liaqat Ali, the suspect has been identified as Abdul Mughiz, who used to dress up as a girl and shoot videos that were later shared on social media.

Ali told the media that Mughiz, would wear women’s clothing, strike different poses, and post objectionable content online. As per GeoTV, he said that the activities had sparked strong resentment and unease within the community.

After multiple complaints were raised, Bamkhel police post launched an immediate action, and registered a case against Muhghiz and arrested him.

The spokesperson further shared that after his arrest, the Mughiz confessed to the crime and pledged to refrain from such “immoral activities” in the future.

According to GeoTV, TikTok has been blocked in Pakistan several times in the past, as, according to the authorities, indecent and objectionable content is shared on the platform.

It further reported that in July, TikTok said that it had removed a total of 24,954,128 videos in Pakistan over the breach of its community guidelines.

The latest controversy around TikTok in Pakistan comes after, in July, a TikTok content creator, Sumeera Rajput, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her home in the Bago Wah area of Sindh’s Ghotki district, Geo News reported. The case has sparked outrage as allegations of forced marriage and poisoning surface, highlighting the deep-rooted violence faced by women and digital creators in the country.

Rajput, who had over 58,000 TikTok followers and more than one million likes, was the latest in a series of targeted killings of female influencers in Pakistan. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: arrestmanpakistanTik TokWoman

RELATED News

Taiwan records 27 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels around its territory
"Encourage you to LEGALLY bring very smart people": Trump after ICE raid in Georgia
International Day of Police Cooperation: UN calls for harnessing innovation to foster community-oriented policing
"Statements must be backed by strong actions…": Zelenskyy calls for sanctions against Russia
"Everyone wants hostages HOME!": Trump's last warning to Hamas

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi Was Very Quick To Respond To Donald Trump: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
J-K: Locals navigate routes through makeshift paths in landslide-affected areas
MP CM Yadav Mohan Yadav performs Pooja and Rudrabhishek at Devtalab Shiva Temple
Bihar Dy CMs hail India's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 victory, call it proud moment for state
Heavy rainfall forecast for Gujarat over next three days: IMD Scientist
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh felicitates Indian team for wining "International Earth Sciences Olympiad" held in China
Pakistan: Man posing as girl for TikTok videos arrested
How Is the Vice President of India Elected? Poll Scheduled On Sept 9
ITR Filling AY 2025-26 Deadline: Why Teachers Must Not Miss the 2025 ITR Filing?
Rajasthan minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore visits flood-hit areas in Dausa, says crop damage to be "compensated"
Pakistan: Man posing as girl for TikTok videos arrested

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistan: Man posing as girl for TikTok videos arrested

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistan: Man posing as girl for TikTok videos arrested
Pakistan: Man posing as girl for TikTok videos arrested
Pakistan: Man posing as girl for TikTok videos arrested
Pakistan: Man posing as girl for TikTok videos arrested

QUICK LINKS