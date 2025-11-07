LIVE TV
Home > World > PoK On The Brink, Gen Z Students Launch Nepal-Style Revolt Against Pakistan Government, Streets Erupt In Rage

PoK On The Brink, Gen Z Students Launch Nepal-Style Revolt Against Pakistan Government, Streets Erupt In Rage

Gen Z protests Pakistan: Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is once again witnessing youth-led unrest, as university students launch fresh demonstrations against fee hikes and exam irregularities. Tensions have escalated sharply following a firing incident that injured a student during the protests. The Shehbaz Sharif government now faces growing anger from a mobilised Gen Z demanding accountability and transparency.

Gen Z students in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir protest fee hikes and exam issues; tensions rise after firing incident sparks outrage. Photo: X.
Gen Z students in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir protest fee hikes and exam issues; tensions rise after firing incident sparks outrage. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: November 7, 2025 14:40:58 IST

PoK On The Brink, Gen Z Students Launch Nepal-Style Revolt Against Pakistan Government, Streets Erupt In Rage

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is boiling with Gen Z protests. Weeks after PoK witnessed violent unrest, student-led protests have resurfaced across the region, this time over fee increases and alleged flaws in the newly introduced examination and evaluation system. What began as peaceful demonstrations has sharply escalated, with anger directed at the Shehbaz Sharif-led government following a firing incident that left one student injured.

Why Are Gen Z Students Protesting in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)?

The fresh round of protests gained momentum earlier this month at the University of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (UAJK) in Muzaffarabad. Students rallied against what they describe as a steep fee hike and multiple irregularities in exam results.

The protests were triggered after the rollout of a digital assessment or “e-marking” system at the matriculation and intermediate levels. After waiting six months for their intermediate first-year exam results, many students say they received unexpectedly low marks, while some claim they were marked as passing subjects they had never taken.

Also Read: Trump Claims India-Pakistan ‘Peace Deal’ After 8 Planes Shot Down, India Denies US Mediation

University Responds To Gen Z Protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

To address complaints, the Mirpur Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education formed a review committee. However, the introduction of a ₹1,500 rechecking fee per subject fueled further anger.

According to local reports, the UAJK’s administration rejected allegations of a 60% fee hike, calling them “false and baseless.” The university clarified that a proposed ₹1,000 increase in transport charges had not been approved and was withdrawn immediately. It maintained that only a 10% annual fee adjustment is permitted under existing regulations.

Violence Erupts After Firing Incident

Tensions escalated dramatically earlier this week when an unidentified man opened fire on students at a protest site and fled. The incident reportedly took place in the presence of police personnel and left one student injured.

Videos of the firing quickly spread online, sparking widespread outrage. In response, students blocked roads, burned tyres and raised slogans against the government and the Pakistan Army.

Fears of Neapl Like Gen Z Protests

The Sharif government is reportedly concerned that the demonstrations, driven largely by Gen Z activists, may evolve into a broader anti-government movement. The unrest has been compared to recent youth-led protests in Nepal, where dissatisfaction grew around corruption, limited opportunities and social restrictions.

The region remains tense just months after large-scale protests in September, when talks between authorities and the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) collapsed. Protesters had issued a 38-point charter of demands and warned of mass mobilization if not accepted.

The resulting clashes between police and demonstrators turned deadly, leaving at least ten people.

Also Read: Pakistan Shells Afghan Territory Near Spin Boldak, Taliban Says Civilians Targeted As Peace Talks Resume In Turkey

First published on: Nov 7, 2025 2:34 PM IST
PoK On The Brink, Gen Z Students Launch Nepal-Style Revolt Against Pakistan Government, Streets Erupt In Rage

