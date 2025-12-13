LIVE TV
Pakistan On High Alert: Karachi Faces Alarming Surge In Influenza Cases As H3N2 Strain Spreads, All You Need To Know

Pakistan On High Alert: Karachi Faces Alarming Surge In Influenza Cases As H3N2 Strain Spreads, All You Need To Know

This comes after an earlier increase in flu cases caused by the H1N1 strain. Hospitals across the city are reporting a sudden jump in patients, with children, elderly people and pregnant women among the worst affected.

December 13, 2025 16:51:49 IST

Pakistan On High Alert: Karachi Faces Alarming Surge In Influenza Cases As H3N2 Strain Spreads, All You Need To Know

Pakistan’s Karachi is witnessing a rise in influenza cases, with doctors linking the surge mainly to the H3N2 strain. This comes after an earlier increase in flu cases caused by the H1N1 strain. Hospitals across the city are reporting a sudden jump in patients, with children, elderly people and pregnant women among the worst affected.

Many people are visiting hospitals with common flu symptoms such as fever, cough, cold, sore throat, body aches, headache and extreme tiredness. Doctors say this year’s flu season appears to be more severe compared to previous years, both in terms of the number of cases and the duration of illness.

The doctors have reportedly said that influenza patients are showing symptoms like cold, fever, sore throat, cough, fatigue and headache. They claimed that the H3N2 strain often causes a longer-lasting cold and sore throat than usual. Flu cases are being reported more frequently this year. In severe cases, patients may continue coughing for more than two weeks, and some may develop pneumonia, especially those in high-risk groups.

Doctors have also warned that influenza and COVID-19 share many similar symptoms, making it difficult to tell them apart without testing. 

Highlighting the pressure on hospitals, doctors said emergency departments are receiving 40 to 50 new flu patients every day. Some severe patients are also experiencing chest tightness and difficulty in breathing, which requires immediate medical attention.

Doctors stressed that influenza can affect people of all ages, but elderly individuals, children, pregnant women and people with weak immune systems are more likely to suffer serious complications. 

While flu and COVID-19 have similar symptoms like fever, cough and breathing problems, doctors say influenza is generally milder. However, severe cases can still lead to pneumonia, causing fluid buildup in the lungs, particularly in patients with existing heart, lung or diabetes-related conditions.

First published on: Dec 13, 2025 4:51 PM IST
Pakistan On High Alert: Karachi Faces Alarming Surge In Influenza Cases As H3N2 Strain Spreads, All You Need To Know

