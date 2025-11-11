LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Georgia islamabad blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad Dharmendra Death Georgia islamabad blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad Dharmendra Death Georgia islamabad blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad Dharmendra Death Georgia islamabad blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad Dharmendra Death
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Georgia islamabad blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad Dharmendra Death Georgia islamabad blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad Dharmendra Death Georgia islamabad blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad Dharmendra Death Georgia islamabad blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad Dharmendra Death
LIVE TV
Home > World > Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Makes Big Statement Against India, Blames New Delhi for Islamabad Suicide Blast, Here’s What He Said

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Makes Big Statement Against India, Blames New Delhi for Islamabad Suicide Blast, Here’s What He Said

Without presenting evidence, Sharif also linked the Islamabad blast to another attack that occurred on Monday outside a Cadet College in Wana, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which killed three people.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 11, 2025 20:36:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Makes Big Statement Against India, Blames New Delhi for Islamabad Suicide Blast, Here’s What He Said

Even after the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing that killed 12 people in Islamabad on Tuesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has blamed India for the attack.

Sharif condemned the perpetrators, calling them “Indian-sponsored terrorist proxies”. According to Pakistan’s state news agency APP, he said, “These attacks are a continuation of India’s state-sponsored terrorism aimed at destabilizing Pakistan.”

In the past, New Delhi has repeatedly rejected such accusations from Islamabad.

Without presenting evidence, Sharif also linked the Islamabad blast to another attack that occurred on Monday outside a Cadet College in Wana, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which killed three people. Security officials said that the banned TTP was responsible for that incident as well.

Speaking at the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference in Islamabad, Sharif urged Afghanistan to act against the TTP, saying, “Afghanistan must understand that lasting peace can only be realised by reining in TTP and other terrorist groups operating from Afghan territory.”

In a post on X through the official Government of Pakistan account, he claimed that the Islamabad suicide attack “originated from Afghanistan with India’s backing.”

Pakistan has long accused Afghanistan of sheltering the TTP, a charge Kabul denies. “No condemnation is enough for these attacks being carried out from Afghan soil under Indian patronage,” Sharif said.

Tuesday’s bombing took place at Islamabad’s G-11 judicial complex. Sharif said such incidents “cannot shake Pakistan’s resolve to root out terrorism completely.”

Islamabad has mostly been free from major militant violence in recent years, but the country has seen a renewed wave of attacks in 2025. Officials blame armed groups allegedly operating from Afghan soil.

The blast in Islamabad came as Pakistani forces battled militants in Wana, near the Afghan border. The recent surge in violence follows deadly border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan in October, which killed more than 70 people.

ALSO READ: Pakistan In State Of War: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Issues Big Statement After Islamabad Blast, Says ‘Anyone Who Thinks…’

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 8:36 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-3islamabad blastpakistanShehbaz Sharif

RELATED News

Terrorists Using Telegram To Plan Attacks? Red Fort Blast Puts Spotlight Back On App

UK, US Issue Travel Advisories for India After Deadly Delhi Blast Near Red Fort

Pakistan Fuel Prices Hiked Again: Inflation Surges to 6.2% Amid Economic Strain and IMF Loan Delays

Pakistan In State Of War: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Issues Big Statement After Islamabad Blast, Says ‘Anyone Who Thinks…’

Thailand Accuses Cambodia of Planting Landmines After Four Soldiers Get Injured in Border Blast, Suspends Peace Accord

LATEST NEWS

Cristiano Ronaldo Retirement: Portugal Legend Drops Major Hint, Reveals When He Will Retire From Football

Yamaha XSR155 India Launch: Price, Mileage, Colour Options And Performance – All You Need To Know

Will Lal Quila Metro Station Reopen Tomorrow After The Red Fort Blast? Delhi Metro Operator Gives Latest Update

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Makes Big Statement Against India, Blames New Delhi for Islamabad Suicide Blast, Here’s What He Said

Who is Shakeel Ahmad? Senior Congress Leader Resigns From Party After Exit Polls Give Clear Edge To NDA: ‘I Am Resigning With A…’

Bihar Exit Polls: What Top 7 Pollsters Predict About NDA, Mahagathbandhan And Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj | Check All Numbers

Sourav Ganguly and Kabuni team up to “put a professional coach in every player’s kitbag”

How Many Seats Is Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Winning In Bihar? Check Various Exit Poll Predictions

Tirupati Office Systems Expands Its Presence Pan-India, Bringing Premium Workplace Solutions Nationwide

Bihar Election 2025 Exit Polls Results: P-Marq Projects 142-162 Seats For BJP-JDU-Led NDA

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Makes Big Statement Against India, Blames New Delhi for Islamabad Suicide Blast, Here’s What He Said

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Makes Big Statement Against India, Blames New Delhi for Islamabad Suicide Blast, Here’s What He Said

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Makes Big Statement Against India, Blames New Delhi for Islamabad Suicide Blast, Here’s What He Said
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Makes Big Statement Against India, Blames New Delhi for Islamabad Suicide Blast, Here’s What He Said
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Makes Big Statement Against India, Blames New Delhi for Islamabad Suicide Blast, Here’s What He Said
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Makes Big Statement Against India, Blames New Delhi for Islamabad Suicide Blast, Here’s What He Said

QUICK LINKS