Pakistan PTI Senator Gives Big Update About Imran Khan, Says He Is Alive But Govt Is Asking Him To…

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senator Khurram Zeeshan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) has raised concerned over the former prime minister and party founder Imran Khan’s condition in jail. Khurram Zeeshan stated that Imran Khan has been kept in complete isolation for nearly a month and the government is not allowing his family, lawyer, and senior party leaders to meet him.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Khurram Zeeshan said that the situation of Khan in jail is clear human rights violation and he put allegation on Pakistan’s authorities that they are pressuring him to accepts their terms and condition.

Khurram Zeeshan also denied the recent rumor about the death of Imran Khan, he said that “In the last few days, we have been given a guarantee; we have been assured. He is alive and currently lodged in Adiala jail. He is OK.“

Khurram further speaks about the terms that are presented to former prime minister Imran Khan by the current Pakistan regime of PM Mian Shahbaz Sharif with active involvement of the army led by field marshal Asim Munir.

Khurram Zeeshan further told ANI that “They are trying to strike a deal with Imran Khan, asking him to leave the country. They even promise him concessions if he goes abroad and stays silent at a place of his choice. But Imran Khan will never agree to it. The kind of leader he is, he will never approve it”

What is happening in Pakistan’s Politics

Recently a rumor was spread by many Afghanistan and Balochistan based social media accounts claiming that Imran Khan has been killed inside the jail. The rumors became strong after Khan’s family was not allowed to meet him for the past month, despite official orders from court.

Khurram also told to ANI that it is very unfortunate that from almost one month the authorities have kept Imran khan in isolation, and they are not allowing his family, his lawyers and even senior leaders of PTI to meet him. Khurram said that this is a complete violation of human rights, and it seems that they are trying to force Khan into something.

Imran Khan is very popular in Pakistan, and his followers believe that even his one picture can also change the political scenario in Pakistan. Khurram further also said that not a single picture, recorded voice or video clip has been allowed to come out since the day he has sent to jail. Khurram also told ANI that even during court hearings people are restricted to carrying cameras. #WATCH | On rumours about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Founder and former Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s health, Senator Khurram Zeeshan, affiliated with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), says, “…The leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan’s family, and his lawyers are not being… pic.twitter.com/G1gCry0MEh — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2025





What is Imran Khan’s family’s stand

Imran khan’s son Kasim Khan has also issued a sharp public appeal, alleging that his father has been held in solitary confinement for weeks with no family access and no transparency from government officials.

Kasim Khan’s remark comes amid growing criticism from Khan’s family and PTI leaders and provincial officials who were describing the condition of Adiala Jail “undeclared blackout” around the former prime minister and PTI chief.

In a recent post on X Imran Khan’s son Kasim wrote that his father has been detained for 845 days and for last six weeks has been solitary confinement “in death cell” with jail authorities refusing meeting khan despite of official orders from court. My father has been under arrest for 845 days. For the past six weeks, he has been kept in solitary confinement in a death cell with zero transparency. His sisters have been denied every visit, even with clear court orders allowing access. There have been no phone calls, no… pic.twitter.com/VZm26zM4OF — Kasim Khan (@Kasim_Khan_1999) November 27, 2025





Kasim further said that his father's sister has repeatedly denied access, while he has no contact and no proof of his father's life. He wrote waring the Pakistani government that "This absolute blackout is not a security protocol. It is a deliberate attempt to hide his condition." Kasim also urged global human rights organizations and democratic countries to intervene and demand immediate proof of life and to what Kasim called "inhumane isolation."