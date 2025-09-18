Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Sign Major Defense Pact, ‘Any Attack On One Will Be Considered An Attack On Both’

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have signed a comprehensive defense pact just a week after Israel violated Qatar’s airspace and hit the Hamas leadership present in the country. According to Reuters, the two countries finalized the agreement on September 17 during Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s state visit to Riyadh, with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Sharif personally signing the deal.

Timing Of The Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defence Pact

The pact strengthens a decades-long security partnership between the two countries and comes as Gulf Arab states express increasing caution over the reliability of the United States as their traditional security guarantor.

“This agreement is a culmination of years of discussions. This is not a response to specific countries or specific events but an institutionalization of longstanding and deep cooperation between our two countries,” a senior Saudi official told Reuters when asked about the timing of the pact.

Israeli Strike On Qatar

The agreement follows heightened tensions in the region, including Israeli airstrikes on Doha targeting Hamas leaders during ceasefire talks mediated by Qatar, which reportedly angered Arab countries. The pact also comes as Gulf monarchies attempt to balance relations with both Israel and Iran amid ongoing security concerns. Qatar, in particular, has been affected by both nations during the Gaza crisis this year.

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have signed a mutual defence pact, committing both nations to consider that "any attack on one will be considered an attack on both."

The Saudi official, speaking on condition of anonymity to Reuters, highlighted the need to balance relations with Pakistan’s nuclear-armed rival, India.

“Our relationship with India is more robust than it has ever been. We will continue to grow this relationship and seek to contribute to regional peace whichever way we can,” the official said.

Will Pakistan Provide Nuclear Help To Saudi Arabia?

When asked whether Pakistan would be required to provide Saudi Arabia with a nuclear umbrella under the pact, the official stated, “This is a comprehensive defensive agreement that encompasses all military means.”

Pakistani state television showed Prime Minister Sharif and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman embracing after the signing. Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, regarded as the country’s most powerful figure, was also present.

A statement from the Pakistani prime minister’s office said, “This agreement, which reflects the shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security and to achieving security and peace in the region and the world, aims to develop aspects of defense cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression. The agreement states that any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both.”

