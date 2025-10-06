LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19
LIVE TV
Home > World > Pakistan Sends First Rare Earth Shipment To US Amid Political Protests: All You Need To Know

Pakistan Sends First Rare Earth Shipment To US Amid Political Protests: All You Need To Know

The move has sparked political controversy in Pakistan, with the opposition PTI accusing the government of making 'secret deals' with Washington.

Pakistan ships first batch of rare earths to US. Photo: X
Pakistan ships first batch of rare earths to US. Photo: X

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 6, 2025 15:17:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pakistan Sends First Rare Earth Shipment To US Amid Political Protests: All You Need To Know

Pakistan has sent its first-ever shipment of rare earth and critical minerals to the United States. This is a major step in a new mineral partnership between the US and Pakistan. However, the move has sparked political controversy in Pakistan, with the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party accusing the government of making “secret deals” with Washington.

According to a report by Dawn, the shipment includes samples of antimony, copper concentrate, and rare earth elements such as neodymium and praseodymium. The minerals were prepared locally in collaboration with the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), the military’s engineering arm.

The shipment follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in September between the FWO and US Strategic Metals (USSM), a Missouri-based company that specialises in the production and recycling of critical minerals. Under the agreement, USSM will invest around $500 million to set up mineral processing and development facilities in Pakistan.

In a statement, USSM called the delivery “a significant milestone in the strategic partnership between Pakistan and the United States.” The company said the MoU outlines a plan for cooperation across the full mineral value chain, from exploration to refining within Pakistan.

The development gained attention after the White House released a photo showing US President Donald Trump examining a box of Pakistani mineral samples, with Army Chief General Asim Munir explaining the details as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif looked on.

Pakistan, which has been struggling with debt and economic instability, is hoping to attract US investment by highlighting its untapped mineral wealth, which is estimated at around $6 trillion. However, past foreign ventures have often failed to yield the promised results.

Meanwhile, PTI leaders have demanded that the government disclose all agreements related to the mineral and port deals. The party warned that Pakistan’s sovereignty could be at risk amid reports that the US may be offered access to the Pasni Port near the Chinese-operated Gwadar Port.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Faces Backlash For Showcasing ‘Rare Earth Minerals’ To Trump

First published on: Oct 6, 2025 3:17 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: asim munirdonald trumphome-hero-pos-7pakistanShehbaz Sharifus news

RELATED News

French Political Crisis: PM Sebastien Lecornu Resigns After His Cabinet Appointment, What’s Going On?
Who Was The Indian-Origin Motel Manager- Rakesh Ehagaban, Shot Dead In Pittsburgh?
Trump’s New Rule: Just 5% Indian Students Per Campus, 15% Cap on All International Students- What It Means for Indian Aspirants
Ardian acquires $2.9 billion Irish utility Energia, FT says
Rape Survivor Gisèle Pelicot To Attend Appeals Court As Convicted Rapist Challenges Verdict In France

LATEST NEWS

Shubman Gill ‘Didn’t Want Captaincy’, BCCI ‘Pushed Him’ Former Indian Cricketer Reveals Shocking Details!
7 Tiny Habits That Instantly Make You Look More Confident
Pakistan Sends First Rare Earth Shipment To US Amid Political Protests: All You Need To Know
“KPop Demon Hunters” Soundtrack Tops Charts, Breaks Netflix & Billboard Records Globally
Bigg Boss 19 Wild Card Malti Chahar Tells Tanya Mittal, ‘I Can See All Your Old Videos!’
Flytta Launches India’s First Retrofitted 13-Ton Electric Truck for Cement Transport
Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli: Who Will Score More In India vs Australia ODI? AI Predicts
From Notes to Mementos: Top Bids at President Murmu’s E-Upahaar Auction
Aneet Padda At 17, Sent Snapchat Filter Pics To Shady Sites, Bollywood Audition Secrets Revealed
Advocate Throws Shoe On CJI BR Gavai, Says ‘Sanatan Ka Apmaan Nahi…’
Pakistan Sends First Rare Earth Shipment To US Amid Political Protests: All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistan Sends First Rare Earth Shipment To US Amid Political Protests: All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistan Sends First Rare Earth Shipment To US Amid Political Protests: All You Need To Know
Pakistan Sends First Rare Earth Shipment To US Amid Political Protests: All You Need To Know
Pakistan Sends First Rare Earth Shipment To US Amid Political Protests: All You Need To Know
Pakistan Sends First Rare Earth Shipment To US Amid Political Protests: All You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS