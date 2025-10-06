Pakistan Sends First Rare Earth Shipment To US Amid Political Protests: All You Need To Know

Pakistan has sent its first-ever shipment of rare earth and critical minerals to the United States. This is a major step in a new mineral partnership between the US and Pakistan. However, the move has sparked political controversy in Pakistan, with the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party accusing the government of making “secret deals” with Washington.

According to a report by Dawn, the shipment includes samples of antimony, copper concentrate, and rare earth elements such as neodymium and praseodymium. The minerals were prepared locally in collaboration with the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), the military’s engineering arm.

The shipment follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in September between the FWO and US Strategic Metals (USSM), a Missouri-based company that specialises in the production and recycling of critical minerals. Under the agreement, USSM will invest around $500 million to set up mineral processing and development facilities in Pakistan.

In a statement, USSM called the delivery “a significant milestone in the strategic partnership between Pakistan and the United States.” The company said the MoU outlines a plan for cooperation across the full mineral value chain, from exploration to refining within Pakistan.

The development gained attention after the White House released a photo showing US President Donald Trump examining a box of Pakistani mineral samples, with Army Chief General Asim Munir explaining the details as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif looked on.

Pakistan, which has been struggling with debt and economic instability, is hoping to attract US investment by highlighting its untapped mineral wealth, which is estimated at around $6 trillion. However, past foreign ventures have often failed to yield the promised results.

Meanwhile, PTI leaders have demanded that the government disclose all agreements related to the mineral and port deals. The party warned that Pakistan’s sovereignty could be at risk amid reports that the US may be offered access to the Pasni Port near the Chinese-operated Gwadar Port.

