Pakistan Slammed At UN: Activists Slam Islamabad For Strikes On Afghanistan’s Civilians

Human rights activist Arif Aajakia has made serious allegations against Pakistan, accusing the country of widespread enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and a systematic crackdown on dissent in regions such as Balochistan, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In an interview with ANI, Aajakia claimed that thousands of political workers and ordinary citizens have reportedly gone missing over the years. He stated that while some of those abducted are later discovered dead, often showing signs of torture, many others remain missing for long periods without any information about their whereabouts.

He further explained that families of the victims usually turn to the courts soon after these incidents occur, but meaningful accountability remains difficult to achieve. He also pointed to reports of mass graves, saying they have deepened concerns and contributed to growing instability in the affected regions.

Aajakia also accused the Pakistan Army of maintaining extensive control over key state institutions, including the judiciary and the media. According to him, even individuals raising basic concerns, such as access to water or poor living conditions, are allegedly targeted. He described these actions not just as violations of human rights, but as acts that could be considered “war crimes.”

Providing historical context, he referred to the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, alleging that the large-scale killings and atrocities committed during that period have not been adequately addressed at the global level. He questioned why Pakistan has not faced international legal action comparable to war crimes trials seen elsewhere.

The activist also raised concerns about Pakistan’s blasphemy laws, claiming they are often misused to target minorities and silence critics. He mentioned instances of mob violence, including the lynching of a Sri Lankan national, as examples of how religious sentiments can be exploited. He further alleged that even lawyers and legal professionals who advocate for human rights have faced arrests and severe punishments.

In addition, Aajakia accused Pakistan of backing extremist groups and being involved in terrorist activities in neighboring countries. He cited attacks such as the 2008 Mumbai attacks, the 2019 Pulwama attack, and the 2025 Pahalgam incident, alleging the involvement of Pakistan-based elements. He also claimed there are links between Pakistan and militant groups operating in Afghanistan.

Global Concern Rises Over Reported Attacks

International concern is increasing following reports that Pakistan allegedly carried out attacks affecting civilians in Afghanistan. Activists and community representatives voiced strong concerns during the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Fears of Growing Regional Instability

Speakers warned that such developments could further destabilize the region, which is already dealing with fragile conditions and ongoing tensions. They highlighted the risk of worsening instability if the situation escalates.

Call for Accountability and Immediate Action

As concerns continue to grow, participants urged the global community to take the matter seriously. They emphasized the need for accountability, restraint, and urgent steps to protect civilians and uphold human rights.

( With ANI Inputs )



ALSO READ: Fuel Shortage Fears in India, But Should You Really Be Worried? Petroleum Ministry Says No Shortage