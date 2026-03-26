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Home > India News > Fuel Shortage Fears in India, But Should You Really Be Worried? Petroleum Ministry Says No Crisis

Fuel Shortage Fears in India, But Should You Really Be Worried? Petroleum Ministry Says No Crisis

The government has assured that India’s fuel supply remains stable, with no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG across the country. It has urged citizens to avoid rumours and panic buying, confirming that refineries are operating at full capacity and fuel prices remain unchanged.

Indias Fuel Supply Fully Stable Says Government
Indias Fuel Supply Fully Stable Says Government

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 26, 2026 16:55:54 IST

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Fuel Shortage Fears in India, But Should You Really Be Worried? Petroleum Ministry Says No Crisis

India’s Fuel Supply Fully Stable, Says Government

The Petroleum Ministry on Thursday confirmed that the country’s energy supply is stable and secure. It assured that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG anywhere in India, and fuel stations are operating normally with adequate stock. The ministry also dismissed panic-driven claims and misinformation as completely unfounded.

Public Urged to Avoid Rumours and Rely on Official Sources

Officials advised citizens to depend only on verified information and avoid spreading rumours. The government reiterated its commitment to providing uninterrupted energy access to all citizens. It also highlighted that sufficient petrol and diesel are available across the country, and fuel prices remain unchanged.

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Focus on Expanding PNG Infrastructure

During an inter-ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, stated that ensuring full domestic supply of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) is a key priority. She added that the government has introduced a streamlined and time-bound framework to expand pipeline networks and strengthen natural gas infrastructure nationwide.

No Fuel Shortage Despite Panic Buying

Addressing concerns related to the West Asia conflict, Sharma urged people not to panic or believe unverified claims about fuel shortages. She explained that refineries are functioning at optimal capacity and have the capability to process up to 26 crore tonnes of crude oil annually.

She acknowledged that long queues were recently seen at petrol pumps due to panic buying. However, she reassured that there is no shortage of fuel at retail outlets or supply terminals, and urged the public to remain calm. She also confirmed that petrol and diesel prices have not been increased.

Government Ensures Full Supply of PNG and CNG

Sharma further emphasized that expanding domestic PNG connections remains a top priority. She assured that 100 per cent supply of both PNG and CNG is being provided to consumers without any disruption.

(With ANI Inputs)

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Fuel Shortage Fears in India, But Should You Really Be Worried? Petroleum Ministry Says No Crisis

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Fuel Shortage Fears in India, But Should You Really Be Worried? Petroleum Ministry Says No Crisis

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Fuel Shortage Fears in India, But Should You Really Be Worried? Petroleum Ministry Says No Crisis
Fuel Shortage Fears in India, But Should You Really Be Worried? Petroleum Ministry Says No Crisis
Fuel Shortage Fears in India, But Should You Really Be Worried? Petroleum Ministry Says No Crisis
Fuel Shortage Fears in India, But Should You Really Be Worried? Petroleum Ministry Says No Crisis

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