Are Stock Markets Open or Closed on Ram Navami (March 27)? Check NSE, BSE Full Schedule Here

STOCK MARKET UPDATE : The NSE Nifty 50 recorded a sharp gain of 394.05 points, ending the session at 23,306.45, reflecting a strong upward trend in the equity markets.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities, stated that benchmark indices maintained steady positive momentum throughout the previous trading day. He highlighted that the Nifty closed significantly higher, while the Sensex also surged by 1205 points.

He further pointed out that all major sectoral indices traded in positive territory, with PSU Bank and Realty sectors leading the rally, gaining over 2.5 per cent.

According to him, the presence of a strong bullish candle on daily charts and a continuing uptrend on intraday charts suggest further upside potential from current levels.

Optimism Driven by Global Developments

Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, noted that the Nifty opened higher for the second consecutive session and sustained its upward movement throughout the day.

He explained that the positive sentiment in the market appears to be influenced by unconfirmed reports of a possible ceasefire between the US and Iran, raising expectations of reduced geopolitical tensions in the near future.

Shah also mentioned that the broader market performed better than the main indices, with the Midcap Index successfully breaking above key resistance levels.

Stock Markets Closed on Ram Navami

Domestic stock markets will remain shut on Thursday in observance of Ram Navami, bringing a temporary halt to trading activity after a period of strong gains.

As per the holiday calendar released by the National Stock Exchange (NSE), this closure is part of several scheduled market holidays during the year. The next trading holiday will be observed on March 31 for Mahavir Jayanti.

List of Upcoming Market Holidays in 2026

After this break, markets will remain closed on multiple occasions, including Good Friday on April 3 and Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14.

Other important holidays in the 2026 calendar include Maharashtra Day on May 1, Bakri Id on May 28, and Muharram on June 26.

Later in the year, trading will also be suspended on Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14 and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

In the final quarter, markets will observe holidays for Dussehra on October 20, Diwali-Balipratipada on November 10, and Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab on November 24, followed by Christmas on December 25.

Strong Closing Before Trading Halt

The market holiday comes after a solid performance in the previous session. The BSE Sensex climbed 1205 points, registering a 1.63 per cent increase to close at 75,273.45.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty 50 ended the day higher by 394.05 points at 23,306.45, continuing its bullish momentum.

(Inputs From ANI)

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