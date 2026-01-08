LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal Agnivesh Agarwal death budget surge Marinera Bella 1 deadly raid bobby deol Sophia Bella operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal Agnivesh Agarwal death budget surge Marinera Bella 1 deadly raid bobby deol Sophia Bella operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal Agnivesh Agarwal death budget surge Marinera Bella 1 deadly raid bobby deol Sophia Bella operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal Agnivesh Agarwal death budget surge Marinera Bella 1 deadly raid bobby deol Sophia Bella
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal Agnivesh Agarwal death budget surge Marinera Bella 1 deadly raid bobby deol Sophia Bella operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal Agnivesh Agarwal death budget surge Marinera Bella 1 deadly raid bobby deol Sophia Bella operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal Agnivesh Agarwal death budget surge Marinera Bella 1 deadly raid bobby deol Sophia Bella operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal Agnivesh Agarwal death budget surge Marinera Bella 1 deadly raid bobby deol Sophia Bella
LIVE TV
Home > World > How Cash-Strapped Pakistan Spent $50,000 A Month On US Lobbyists While India Pounded It During Operation Sindoor

How Cash-Strapped Pakistan Spent $50,000 A Month On US Lobbyists While India Pounded It During Operation Sindoor

Despite military and diplomatic pressure from India during Operation Sindoor, Pakistan launched an aggressive lobbying push in Washington DC. Disclosures filed with the US Department of Justice reveal Islamabad hired top bipartisan lobbying firms to influence US lawmakers.

Pakistan hired US lobbying firms during India’s Operation Sindoor to reach top American lawmakers, DOJ filings reveal. Photo: X.
Pakistan hired US lobbying firms during India’s Operation Sindoor to reach top American lawmakers, DOJ filings reveal. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: January 8, 2026 08:11:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

How Cash-Strapped Pakistan Spent $50,000 A Month On US Lobbyists While India Pounded It During Operation Sindoor

Despite facing pounding from India, Pakistan mounted an extensive lobbying campaign in Washington DC during and after India’s Operation Sindoor. The cash-strapped, bankrupt country reached out to senior leaders of both the Democratic and Republican parties, according to disclosures filed with the US Department of Justice (DOJ).

You Might Be Interested In

The filings reveal that established lobbying firms as well as newer players worked on Islamabad’s behalf, targeting top lawmakers in the US House of Representatives and the Senate, along with influential figures handling foreign policy and South Asia-related issues.

Among the firms involved were Squire Patton Boggs (SPG), a long-established Washington lobbying outfit, and Javelin Advisors, a relatively new firm with close links to former US President Donald Trump.

You Might Be Interested In

Pakistan Hired Javelin Advisors During India’s Operation Sindoor

Javelin Advisors was hired by Pakistan in April for a monthly fee of $50,000, according to its filings with the DOJ. The firm was founded by Keith Schiller, Donald Trump’s former bodyguard, along with George Sorial, a former executive at the Trump Organisation.

Also Read: A New Low For Pakistan Army: DG ISPR Resorts To Street Talk, Turns Serious Briefing Into Mockery, Says ‘Mazaa Nahi Aaya Toh Paisa Wapas’

During Operation Sindoor, Javelin Advisors reached out to the offices of several senior US political leaders across party lines. These included Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

In addition to party leadership, Javelin Advisors targeted lawmakers who head or serve on influential congressional committees dealing with foreign affairs and South Asia.

What Lobbying Firms Did For Pakistan DuringIndia’s Operation Sindoor

According to the disclosures, the firm arranged a call on May 7 between Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, and Brian Mast, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. The discussion focused on tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

Javelin Advisors also contacted the offices of Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Tom Cotton, and Richard Blumenthal. These senators serve on key Senate committees, including foreign relations, intelligence, and armed services, all of which play a role in shaping US policy towards South Asia.

Another Lobbying Firm, Squire Patton Boggs, Hired By Pakistan

Squire Patton Boggs, another firm working for Pakistan, led outreach efforts to more than a dozen members of the US House of Representatives during Operation Sindoor.

According to lobbying disclosures, the stated objective of these engagements was to discuss “US–Islamic Republic of Pakistan Bilateral Relations.” Several of the lawmakers contacted served on the House subcommittee for South and Central Asian affairs, which handles issues related to both India and Pakistan.

The disclosures further show that Squire Patton Boggs disseminated an informational note summarising Pakistan’s position on Operation Sindoor.

The note accuses India of supporting terrorism within Pakistan and categorically denies any Pakistani involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack that took place in April. It also expresses support for US President Donald Trump’s willingness to help resolve the Kashmir dispute.

“Having demonstrated its unique ability to avert all-out war, the United States should remain engaged to help India and Pakistan reach verifiable agreements. Pakistan would welcome a U.S. mediating role,” the note circulated by Squire Patton Boggs states.

Also Read: Pakistan Planning Terror Strike In India? New Hamas–Lashkar Meeting In Pakistan Sparks Fears Of ISI-Backed Jihadist Nexus

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 8:11 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-5operation sindoorpakistanpakistan newsUS lobbyingWorld news

RELATED News

Russia Slams US for Seizing Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker, Cites Maritime Law Breach

Minneapolis Immigration Crackdown Turns Deadly as ICE Agent Fatally Shoots Woman

US to Control Venezuelan Oil Sales Indefinitely, Chris Wright Confirms Plan for Crude Revenue

Ukraine Hails US Seizure of Russian Tanker in North Atlantic as Strategic Blow to Moscow

Venezuela Oil and US-Russia Disputes Hit Commodities; Global Stocks Show Mixed Trend

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Anil Agarwal? The Scrap Dealer Who Built Vedanta — Net Worth, Journey, Philanthropy – All You Need To Know

Who Was Agnivesh Agarwal? Son of Vedanta Founder Anil Agarwal Dies of Cardiac Arrest After Skiing Accident in the US

Grok AI Controversy Escalates as Government Seeks X’s Action Report on Obscene Content

Faridabad Horror: Shooting Coach Booked for Sexual Assault of 17-Year-Old National-Level Shooter

Vedanta Founder Anil Agarwal’s Elder Son, Agnivesh Agarwal, Dies in New York at 49: Here’s the Cause of Death

Venezuela Oil and US-Russia Disputes Hit Commodities; Global Stocks Show Mixed Trend

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Pongal Release Postponed After Court Censor Setback

After India’s Operation Sindoor, Pakistan Begged the US for Help With Trade and Mineral Offers

Exile Communities at Risk? Tibet Groups Flag Espionage Risks in China’s London Mega Embassy Proposal

Watch: US Seizes Second Venezuela-Linked, Sanctioned Tanker ‘Sophia’ In Caribbean Sea; Military Video Emerges- What We Know

How Cash-Strapped Pakistan Spent $50,000 A Month On US Lobbyists While India Pounded It During Operation Sindoor

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How Cash-Strapped Pakistan Spent $50,000 A Month On US Lobbyists While India Pounded It During Operation Sindoor

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How Cash-Strapped Pakistan Spent $50,000 A Month On US Lobbyists While India Pounded It During Operation Sindoor
How Cash-Strapped Pakistan Spent $50,000 A Month On US Lobbyists While India Pounded It During Operation Sindoor
How Cash-Strapped Pakistan Spent $50,000 A Month On US Lobbyists While India Pounded It During Operation Sindoor
How Cash-Strapped Pakistan Spent $50,000 A Month On US Lobbyists While India Pounded It During Operation Sindoor

QUICK LINKS