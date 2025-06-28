Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
aleksandar vučić’s administration bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu aleksandar vučić’s administration bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu aleksandar vučić’s administration bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu aleksandar vučić’s administration bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu
Live TV
TRENDING |
aleksandar vučić’s administration bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu aleksandar vučić’s administration bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu aleksandar vučić’s administration bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu aleksandar vučić’s administration bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu
Home > World > Pakistan Suicide Bomb Attack: 16 Soldiers Killed, Several Others Injured After Taliban Attack Military Convoy In North Waziristan

Pakistan Suicide Bomb Attack: 16 Soldiers Killed, Several Others Injured After Taliban Attack Military Convoy In North Waziristan

Pakistan was rocked by a deadly suicide bombing in North Waziristan on Saturday, killing at least 16 soldiers and injuring 29 others, including civilians. The Pakistan Taliban claimed responsibility, saying a bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a military convoy.

Pakistan suicide bombing kills 16 soldiers, injures 29; Taliban claims deadly convoy attack.
Pakistan suicide bombing kills 16 soldiers, injures 29; Taliban claims deadly convoy attack. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: June 28, 2025 16:09:50 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Pakistan Suicide Bomb Attack: A suicide attack has been reported in Pakistan’s northwestern area, killing at least 16 soldiers. The suicide attack was claimed by Pakistani Taliban, AFP reported, quoting local government officials and police officers.

The attack has also left 29 people injured. These include 10 army personnel and 19 civilians.

“A suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a military convoy,”  AFP reported, quoting a local government official in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Pakistan Suicide Bomb Attack: Gul Bahadur Group Claims Responsibility

According to reports, the explosion led to the collapse of the roofs of two houses, injuring six children.

You Might Be Interested In

The North Waziristan attack was claimed by the suicide bomber wing of the Pakistan Taliban known as the Hafiz Gul Bahadur armed group.

Violence and attacks against Pakistani soldiers have increased since the return of the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2021.

Rising Suicide Bomb Attacks in Pakistan 

According to AFP, in 2025, around 290 people have been killed in attacks by armed groups fighting the Pakistani government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Mostly security officials have been killed in these attacks.

On Saturday, at least fourteen people were killed in a separate incident in Kachhi Kamar village of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The incident took place in the Kurram district when a mortar shell fired from an undisclosed location hit a house.

With inputs from agencies.

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Why US Imposes Heavy Restrictions On Pakistan Visa Applicants?

Tags: home_hero_pos_1khyber pakhtunkhwanorth waziristanpakistan suicide bomb attackpakistani taliban
Advertisement

More News

Serbia Anti-Govt Protests Explained in 10 Points: Here Is What We Know So Far
Tamil Nadu Custodial Death: 27-Year-Old Temple Guard Dies After Police Interrogation, Political Storm Erupts
F1 Box Office Collection: Brad Pitt’s Racing Movie Nearly Touches USD 150 Million In Its First Weekend
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Denies Discord With DK Shivakumar Amid Leadership Speculation, Says ‘We Both Are On Good Terms’
Who Are Bob Vylan, The Duo Behind Anti-Israel Chants At Glastonbury Festival?
Shefali Jariwala Did Fasting For Satyanarayan Puja, Did Not Eat Anything Till 3pm On The Day She Tragically Died At 42
Another Husband Murdered: Wife Uses Chilli Powder As A Weapon To Kill Her Husband In Karnataka
Watch: Zohran Mamdani At NYC Pride, Says ‘A Joy To March…’
Indian Doctors Fits Artificial Limbs For 75 Disabled Afghans In Kabul
Why Is Glastonbury Festival Facing Police Investigation In UK Over Israel-Palestine Slogans? Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?