Pakistan Suicide Bomb Attack: 16 Soldiers Killed, Several Others Injured After Taliban Attack Military Convoy In North Waziristan

Pakistan Suicide Bomb Attack: A suicide attack has been reported in Pakistan’s northwestern area, killing at least 16 soldiers. The suicide attack was claimed by Pakistani Taliban, AFP reported, quoting local government officials and police officers.

The attack has also left 29 people injured. These include 10 army personnel and 19 civilians.

“A suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a military convoy,” AFP reported, quoting a local government official in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Pakistan Suicide Bomb Attack: Gul Bahadur Group Claims Responsibility

According to reports, the explosion led to the collapse of the roofs of two houses, injuring six children.

The North Waziristan attack was claimed by the suicide bomber wing of the Pakistan Taliban known as the Hafiz Gul Bahadur armed group.

Violence and attacks against Pakistani soldiers have increased since the return of the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2021.

Rising Suicide Bomb Attacks in Pakistan

According to AFP, in 2025, around 290 people have been killed in attacks by armed groups fighting the Pakistani government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Mostly security officials have been killed in these attacks.

On Saturday, at least fourteen people were killed in a separate incident in Kachhi Kamar village of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The incident took place in the Kurram district when a mortar shell fired from an undisclosed location hit a house.

