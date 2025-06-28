Why US Imposes Heavy Restrictions On Pakistan Visa Applicants?

Pakistanis planning to travel to the United States for studies, travel, business, etc., will now have to make an extra effort, as the US government has announced to make the Visa application stricter for Pakistani nationals.

It is now a need that the applicants will now have to make all their social media profiles publicly accessible.

The US consulates in Karachi and Lahore have issued new instructions to those applying for F (academic), M (vocational), and J (exchange visitor) visas, asking them to remove all privacy settings from their social media accounts.

This policy shift mirrors recent changes adopted by the US Embassy in New Delhi. Officials say the move will help them verify identities and assess eligibility more effectively before issuing visas. The new directive stems from an internal cable dated June 18, sent by the US State Department to its missions around the world. In it, consular officers have been asked to step up scrutiny of visa applicants particularly those who may hold views hostile to the United States or its institutions. The instruction aligns with former President Donald Trump’s broader push for stricter immigration controls. Officials warned that failure to comply with the updated policy may lead to visa denials or affect a person’s future eligibility.

Social Media Account Is Now A Visa Eligibility

“Effective immediately, all individuals applying for an F, M, or J non-immigrant visa are requested to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media accounts to ‘public’ to facilitate vetting necessary to establish their identity and admissibility to the United States,” the US consulates said in a joint notice.

Since 2019, visa applicants have been required to share their social media handles in application forms. However, this updated rule now mandates full transparency by making access to online activity public. Officials believe this will provide a clearer window into applicants’ backgrounds.

Digital Trail Under Scanner as US Emphasizes Security

According to a report by ARY News, the updated screening procedures call for a more comprehensive review of social media activity. US consular officers will now dig deeper into applicants’ online footprints. The State Department said, “Every visa adjudication is a national security decision… We must ensure that those applying for admission do not intend to harm Americans or our institutions.” Officials insist the move is aimed at bolstering national security through better digital oversight.

