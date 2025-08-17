LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > World > No Warnings, No Restrictions: Pakistan Won’t Halt Mountain Expeditions Despite Climbing Deaths

No Warnings, No Restrictions: Pakistan Won’t Halt Mountain Expeditions Despite Climbing Deaths

Pakistan says no restrictions will be placed on mountaineering despite fatal incidents, including the deaths of Guan Jing on the K2 and Olympian Laura Dahlmeier on Laila Peak. Authorities are improving safety, while emphasising how vital expeditions are to local livelihoods.

Despite recent climbing deaths on the K2 and Laila Peak, Pakistan won't restrict mountaineering expeditions, citing economic importance and climbers' awareness of risks. (Photo: Canva image used for representation only)
Despite recent climbing deaths on the K2 and Laila Peak, Pakistan won't restrict mountaineering expeditions, citing economic importance and climbers' awareness of risks. (Photo: Canva image used for representation only)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 17, 2025 18:55:15 IST

Pakistan has not yet announced any restrictions on mountain climbing, even after a recent streak of tragedies on the South Asian country’s peaks. “Climbers were well aware of the harsh weather and all the other risks and challenges,” Gilgit‑Baltistan spokesperson Faizullah Faraq told The Associated Press recently, adding, “Despite that, they willingly accept these challenges and come here to attempt these summits.”

Tragic Deaths on Mountain Peaks

The most recent fatality included a 37-year-old Chinese climber who was struck by falling rocks while descending from the K2, just a day after summiting. Rescue teams recovered Guan Jing’s body, which is now believed to be at the Combined Military Hospital in Skardu, with the local authorities reportedly coordinating with Chinese officials about the next course of steps.

Weeks earlier, German Olympic biathlete Laura Dahlmeier had also lost her life during an ascent of Laila Peak, Reuters reported.

Safety Upgrades and Economic Lifeline

Faraq stressed that authorities are enhancing infrastructure, rescue capabilities and security for climbers, while also highlighting how importaant tourism and expeditions are to the local economy. “Mountaineering expeditions are the backbone of the local economy, bringing in millions of dollars in direct revenue,” AP quoted him as saying.

Between May and September every year, hundreds of climbers go to Gilgit‑Baltistan, offering sustenance to local families, many of whom rely on guiding and portering work to feed their loved ones around the year. 

Risks Are Real And Ever-Present

Avalanches, rockfall, and sudden weather changes are constant threats in the mountainous regions. Accidents happen too often, like last August when two Russian climbers spent six harrowing days stranded before they were rescued, per AP.

Monsoon season has also hit hard this year, with  Gilgit‑Baltistan — already facing landslides and flash floods —  witnessing higher-than-normal rainfall resulting in disastrous consequences.

Tags: pakistan news

RELATED News

Why Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s India Visit Is Crucial Amid Trump’s Tariff War?
Flash Floods Ravage Pakistan Occupied Gilgit Baltistan, 35 Dead and Thousands Stranded
This River Flows Through More Countries Than Any Other in the World-Guess Which One?
Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated In This Key Area, All You Need To Know
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters

LATEST NEWS

“We’re Alive”: Elvish Yadav Responds After Gunmen Open Fire At His Gurugram Home
Denzel Washington Says He Doesn’t Care About Cancel Culture: You Can’t Be Cancelled If You Haven’t Signed Up
John Metchie III Traded To Eagles: A Fresh Start For The Canadian Wide Receiver
Will WWE Bring Back The Crown Jewel Championships In 2025? Insiders Weigh In
Gadar 3 Is All Set To Roll With Sunny Deol But Ameesha Patel Will Return To Franchise Only On THIS Condition
Will Apple Skip iPhone 18 In 2026? Foldable iPhone Steals The Spotlight
‘Retire Like Virat Kohli If Respect Is Imperiled’ Former Pakistani Bowler To Babar Azam
YG Founder Yang Hyun Suk Spills On BLACKPINK’s 2025 Comeback, ‘Album To Be Out By…’
Aaron Pico Breaks Silence After UFC Debut Loss: ‘My Story Is Not Over’
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Happy Gilmore 2 Cameo Rumours: I Can Deny
No Warnings, No Restrictions: Pakistan Won’t Halt Mountain Expeditions Despite Climbing Deaths

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

No Warnings, No Restrictions: Pakistan Won’t Halt Mountain Expeditions Despite Climbing Deaths

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

No Warnings, No Restrictions: Pakistan Won’t Halt Mountain Expeditions Despite Climbing Deaths
No Warnings, No Restrictions: Pakistan Won’t Halt Mountain Expeditions Despite Climbing Deaths
No Warnings, No Restrictions: Pakistan Won’t Halt Mountain Expeditions Despite Climbing Deaths
No Warnings, No Restrictions: Pakistan Won’t Halt Mountain Expeditions Despite Climbing Deaths

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?