Home > World > Pakistani Muslim Man In His 40s: Who Is The Key Accused In London Gang-Rape Case Where 200 Sikhs Rescued 16-Year Old From Grooming Gang?

As it was said that police intervention was slow because of the legal issues regarding the girl's age, the community joined forces to find the flat where she was thought to have been kept. More than 200 Sikhs gathered near the place, holding demonstrations for many hours while making demands on the girl’s safety and release.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 15, 2026 12:12:02 IST

West London was the site of a dramatic incident when over two hundred people from the Sikh community came together in Hounslow to save a 16-year-old Sikh girl who was said to have been kidnapped and sexually molested by a gang. The age of the teenager was taken to a house where she was said to have been raped by five to six men.

Who Is The Key Accused In London Gang-Rape Case Where 200 Sikhs Rescued 16-Year Old From Grooming Gang?

The main suspect, who is thought to be in his 40s, has allegedly been communicating with the girl since she was about 13 years old, that is 3 years ago with the community organizations labeling the relationship as suspicious and exploitative. Worries increased when the girl was said to be convinced to leave her home after turning 16, thus creating the fear that she was being kept against her family’s wishes. According to reports, the suspect was to be reported to be in 40s and known to the locals mainly for ‘making friends with kids below 16’, which frightened the local Sikh community. As it was said that police intervention was slow because of the legal issues regarding the girl’s age, the community joined forces to find the flat where she was thought to have been kept. More than 200 Sikhs gathered near the place, holding demonstrations for many hours while making demands on the girl’s safety and release. A video that went viral and was released by the Sikh community group AK Media 47 showed the protesters around the building while the girl’s parents were also there. At last, the police arrested the suspect after a lot of pressure and public demonstrations.

London Gang-Rape Case

The incident has once again sparked the discussion about grooming gangs and the responses of the institutions in the UK. Sikh organizations like the Sikh Press Association and Sikh Youth UK (SYUK) have expressed their disappointment with the law enforcement and child protection regulations, asking for more protection for at risk minors. Grooming gangs have continuously been one of the most sensitive and controversial subjects in Britain.

Also Read: Watch: Over 200 Sikhs Storm West London Flat to Rescue 16-Year-Old Sikh Girl Abducted And Gang-Raped By Pakistani Grooming Gang

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 12:12 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

Tags: 16 Year Old gang rapegrooming gangshome-hero-pos-5latest newsLondon Gang rapePakistani grooming gang UK

