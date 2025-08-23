LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg
LIVE TV
Home > World > He Served America Proudly, But Now This Pakistani Born Faces ICE Detention – Here’s Why

He Served America Proudly, But Now This Pakistani Born Faces ICE Detention – Here’s Why

Pakistani-born US Army veteran Muhammad Zahid Chaudhry was detained by ICE during his naturalization interview in Washington. His wife, congressional candidate Melissa Chaudhry, has called for his immediate release.

Pakistani-born U.S. veteran Muhammad Zahid Chaudhry detained by ICE at citizenship interview, sparking outrage from his wife. Photo/X.
Pakistani-born U.S. veteran Muhammad Zahid Chaudhry detained by ICE at citizenship interview, sparking outrage from his wife. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 23, 2025 12:43:21 IST

Muhammad Zahid Chaudhry, a Pakistani native and longtime US resident who once served in the American military, was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during what was supposed to be his naturalization interview. The arrest occurred on Friday morning in Tukwila, Washington, according to Fox. ICE’s detention records, reviewed by Newsweek, confirm that Chaudhry is being held at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma.  

Chaudhry enlisted in the US military during the 1990s and served into the early 2000s. His service ended after a medical discharge following an injury that caused lasting back and neck problems.  

Today, Chaudhry uses a wheelchair, his wife, Melissa Chaudhry, told reporters. Melissa is currently a congressional candidate for Washington’s 9th District.  

Wife of Muhammad Zahid Chaudhry Speaks 

“ICE has stolen a beloved husband, a fiercely tender father, and a passionately patriotic American. We are all the poorer for it. My family will suffer every day he is apart from us and I have no idea when I will see Zahid again,” Melissa told Newsweek.  

Also Read: US Justice Department Releases Transcripts Of Epstein Confidant Ghislaine Maxwell’s Interview, Know Key Details

She added, “he came to this interview in good faith. ICE must release this decorated, disabled American veteran – return the heart of my family – and show the world that America still stands for justice and peace.”  

Melissa also told The Seattle Times that her husband has been living in the United States for about 25 years and has been working toward U.S. citizenship for a long time. He already holds a green card.  

Why is US Detaining Immigrants? 

Chaudhry’s detention comes amid an intensified immigration crackdown under the Trump administration, described as the largest mass deportation effort in US history. The campaign has primarily targeted undocumented immigrants but has also affected some individuals with green cards, visas, or long-term residency.  

 More than ten years ago, ICE began deportation proceedings against Chaudhry over a misdemeanor fraud charge in Australia. According to reports, he had failed to disclose the charge on his 2001 U.S. visa application and was also accused of misrepresenting his citizenship status while applying to become a reserve officer for the Yakima Police Department.  

Chaudhry has consistently maintained that at the time, he did not fully understand the consequences of the Australian case and did not recall misrepresenting himself on the police application.  

Also Read: Donald Trump Issues Big Statement, Says He Knows ‘Nothing’ About FBI Raid On John Bolton’s Home: ‘I Saw It…’

Tags: ICEMuhammad Zahid ChaudhryUS Immigrationus news

RELATED News

Turkey’s First Lady Writes To Melania Trump, Urges Her To Speak Out On Gaza: ‘I Have Faith That…’
Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China

LATEST NEWS

Rajasthan: CM Bhajanlal Sharma Distributes Girls And E-cycles To Working Women
Bigg Boss 19: Is Amaal Mallik All Set To Enter Salman Khan’s Hosted Show? Singer’s Father Drops A Big Hint
Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Immediate Transfers In Delhi Police: Is It A Routine Exercise Or Related To The Delhi CM Assault Incident?
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
He Served America Proudly, But Now This Pakistani Born Faces ICE Detention – Here’s Why

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

He Served America Proudly, But Now This Pakistani Born Faces ICE Detention – Here’s Why

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

He Served America Proudly, But Now This Pakistani Born Faces ICE Detention – Here’s Why
He Served America Proudly, But Now This Pakistani Born Faces ICE Detention – Here’s Why
He Served America Proudly, But Now This Pakistani Born Faces ICE Detention – Here’s Why
He Served America Proudly, But Now This Pakistani Born Faces ICE Detention – Here’s Why

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?