He Served America Proudly, But Now This Pakistani Born Faces ICE Detention – Here’s Why

Muhammad Zahid Chaudhry, a Pakistani native and longtime US resident who once served in the American military, was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during what was supposed to be his naturalization interview. The arrest occurred on Friday morning in Tukwila, Washington, according to Fox. ICE’s detention records, reviewed by Newsweek, confirm that Chaudhry is being held at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma.

Chaudhry enlisted in the US military during the 1990s and served into the early 2000s. His service ended after a medical discharge following an injury that caused lasting back and neck problems.

Today, Chaudhry uses a wheelchair, his wife, Melissa Chaudhry, told reporters. Melissa is currently a congressional candidate for Washington’s 9th District.

Wife of Muhammad Zahid Chaudhry Speaks

“ICE has stolen a beloved husband, a fiercely tender father, and a passionately patriotic American. We are all the poorer for it. My family will suffer every day he is apart from us and I have no idea when I will see Zahid again,” Melissa told Newsweek.

She added, “he came to this interview in good faith. ICE must release this decorated, disabled American veteran – return the heart of my family – and show the world that America still stands for justice and peace.”

Melissa also told The Seattle Times that her husband has been living in the United States for about 25 years and has been working toward U.S. citizenship for a long time. He already holds a green card.

Why is US Detaining Immigrants?

Chaudhry’s detention comes amid an intensified immigration crackdown under the Trump administration, described as the largest mass deportation effort in US history. The campaign has primarily targeted undocumented immigrants but has also affected some individuals with green cards, visas, or long-term residency.

More than ten years ago, ICE began deportation proceedings against Chaudhry over a misdemeanor fraud charge in Australia. According to reports, he had failed to disclose the charge on his 2001 U.S. visa application and was also accused of misrepresenting his citizenship status while applying to become a reserve officer for the Yakima Police Department.

Chaudhry has consistently maintained that at the time, he did not fully understand the consequences of the Australian case and did not recall misrepresenting himself on the police application.

