World > US Justice Department Releases Transcripts Of Epstein Confidant Ghislaine Maxwell's Interview, Know Key Details

US Justice Department Releases Transcripts Of Epstein Confidant Ghislaine Maxwell’s Interview, Know Key Details

The release is part of thousands of pages of documents handed over to the House Oversight Committee after a subpoena from Chairman James Comer.

DOJ releases interview with Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell
DOJ releases interview with Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 23, 2025 02:47:56 IST

The US Justice Department on Friday released transcripts of interviews with Ghislaine Maxwell, the jailed former associate and girlfriend of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The release is part of thousands of pages of documents handed over to the House Oversight Committee after a subpoena from Chairman James Comer.

In the transcripts, Maxwell spoke about her connections to several high-profile figures, including US President Donald Trump. She recalled possibly meeting Trump for the first time in 1990, when her father, newspaper owner Robert Maxwell, was friendly with him.

“I may have met Donald Trump at that time, because my father was friendly with him and liked him very much,” Maxwell said. She added that her father was also fond of Trump’s then-wife Ivana, as they both had roots in Czechoslovakia.

Maxwell stressed that she never saw Trump act inappropriately. “The President was never inappropriate with anybody. In the times that I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects,” she told investigators. She also said she never saw him in a “massage setting” and emphasised that there was “no Epstein list.”

On Epstein’s death, Maxwell repeated claims that he “didn’t kill himself.”

The interviews took place over two days last month at a Florida courthouse with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence after being convicted in 2021 for helping Epstein lure underage girls who were later sexually abused.

The newly released documents are expected to fuel further political and public debate as lawmakers and the public continue to examine Epstein’s network of powerful connections.

Tags: donald trump, Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein

US Justice Department Releases Transcripts Of Epstein Confidant Ghislaine Maxwell’s Interview, Know Key Details

