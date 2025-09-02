Pakistan’s Fastest Train Connects These Two Cities, But Is It Faster Than India’s Vande Bharat, Shatabdi, Rajdhani Express? Check Top Speed

India and Pakistan share a long history of railway development since gaining independence from the Britishers. While both countries have made progress in expanding the rail network, India has climbed way ahead in high-speed rail technology, and has left Pakistan behind.

India’s fastest train is the Vande Bharat Express. It can achieve a top speed of 180 km/h. Some of these trains run at a speed a speed of 130 kmph.

With its amazing design, advanced safety features, and comfortable seating, Vande Bharat has redefined train travel in India. The government continues to expand its network, with more routes being introduced across the country.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s fastest train is reportedly the Karakoram Express, which operates on the busy Karachi–Lahore route. It covers a distance of 1,241 km in 17 hours and 45 minutes, and has a maximum speed of 105 km/h, which is slower than India’s Vande Bharat. Despite its slower pace, the Karakoram Express is one of the most popular trains in Pakistan.

Launched in the year 2002, the train is equipped with 13 economy coaches, 4 air-conditioned business coaches, one power van, and a luggage van. T

The Karakoram Express runs along Pakistan’s Karachi–Peshawar Main Line (ML-1) and also uses parts of the Khanewal–Wazirabad and Shahdara Bagh–Sangla Hill branch lines.

The comparison shows the difference made by the two nations in rail development. India has invested heavily in semi-high-speed and future high-speed rail projects like the upcoming bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

ALSO READ: This Country Is Set To Ban Petrol Scooters, Reason Is Pollution Crisis, Is Located In India’s Neighbourhood