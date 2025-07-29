Home > World > Palestinian Man Linked to Oscar-Winning Documentary Shot Dead by Israeli Settler

Palestinian Man Linked to Oscar-Winning Documentary Shot Dead by Israeli Settler

Palestinian activist and teacher Odeh Muhammad Hadalin was shot dead, allegedly by an Israeli settler, in Umm al-Khair near Hebron. Known for his role in the Oscar-winning documentary No Other Land, his death came amid rising settler violence and accusations of genocide by rights group B’Tselem.

One Israeli man has been arrested by the police in the case
One Israeli man has been arrested by the police in the case

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: July 29, 2025 16:08:32 IST

A Palestinian man, Odeh Muhammad Hadalin, was shot dead allegedly by an Israeli settler in occupied West Bank, local media reports said.

Hadalin was a famous activist and a teacher in Masafer Yatta, a cluster of Palestinian villages in south of Hebron, and reports added that he was killed in Umm al-Khair, situated close to Hebron.

Reports added that he was associated with the makers of the documentary “No Other Land,” an Oscar winning show that showcased the struggles faced by Palestinians while they are under attack by Israeli soldiers and settlers.

The Palestinian Man Was Also an Activist and a Teacher 

The Palestinian Ministry of Education confirmed his death, stating that settlers attacked Umm al-Khair and Hadalin was killed during the violence. Palestinian journalist Basel Adra, who co-directed No Other Land, described Hadalin as his close friend and said he was shot in the chest outside the community centre in his village.

“This is how Israel erases us — one life at a time,” Adra wrote on social media.

Israeli co-director Yuval Abraham also confirmed Hadalin’s death and called him a “remarkable activist.” Abraham posted a video of the incident, claiming that the shooter was Yinon Levi, an Israeli settler who has been sanctioned by both the European Union and the United States.

Israeli Authorities Stated They Launched a Probe In the Case

Meanwhile, the Israeli police said they are probing the case and added that a settler has been arrested from the crime scene. Four Palestinians and two tourists were also detained from the place, Israeli officials said.

Israeli authorities have always placed Masafer Yatta under scrutiny and converted it into a military training zone. Local Palestinians are reportedly facing intense pressure as they suffer from settler attacks and house demolitions.

The death of Odeh Muhammad Hadalin comes on the same day that B’Tselem, the Israeli human rights group, said Israel is involved in genocide in Gaza and accused Israeli settlers of attacks in the West Bank.

In the same night, Suleiman al-Jamal, another Palestinian, was killed by Israeli troops at a checkpoint.

Also Read: Antonio Guterres Warns Gaza Is At Breaking Point, Urges Ceasefire, Two-State Solution At UN Conference

Tags: israelpalestinewest bank

RELATED News

Boss Lets Staff Take 30-Min ‘Masturbation Breaks’ Every Day, Says It Boosts Mood, Focus And Creativity
Why Is US Relocating Nuclear Weapons To UK After 20 Years?
Who Was Gautam Santhos? Indian National From Kerala Killed In Deer Lake, Canada Plane Crash
MAYDAY: Munich Bound United Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner Suffers Engine Failure After Takeoff From Washington
Gaza Faces Famine: Germany Moves to Deliver Aid, Signals Possible Pressure on Israel

LATEST NEWS

Gautam Gambhir’s Fiery Response to The Oval Pitch Curator: ‘F*** Off, Go Report Whatever You Want…’ – Video Inside
Blue Jays Face Uncertainty as George Springer Injury Clouds Trade Deadline Plans
Kamlesh Kant Chaudhary
Ram Prasad Yadav: One Win, Many Runs—Inside The RJD Veteran’s Political Playbook
Aditya Infotech IPO Opens Today: Can This Tech Firm Be The Most Underrated Market Debut?
Deion Sanders Sparks Dating Rumors with Karrueche Tran Amid Cancer Recovery Reveal
Why Did The Encounter Happen Yesterday Only? Akhilesh Yadav Questions On The Coincidence Of Pahalgam Encounter A Day Ahead of Parliament Sesson
Barcelona’s New Away Kit And Kobe Bryant: Football Meets NBA
Who Is Veena Paswan? The Little-Known AJVD Candidate Who Is Contesting From Pipra SC, Forfeited Her Deposit In 2005 Elections
Why Did Sonakshi Sinha’s Brother Blame Saiyaara For Nikita Roy’s Box Office Failure?
Palestinian Man Linked to Oscar-Winning Documentary Shot Dead by Israeli Settler

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Palestinian Man Linked to Oscar-Winning Documentary Shot Dead by Israeli Settler

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Palestinian Man Linked to Oscar-Winning Documentary Shot Dead by Israeli Settler
Palestinian Man Linked to Oscar-Winning Documentary Shot Dead by Israeli Settler
Palestinian Man Linked to Oscar-Winning Documentary Shot Dead by Israeli Settler
Palestinian Man Linked to Oscar-Winning Documentary Shot Dead by Israeli Settler

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?