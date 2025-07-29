Palestinian Man Linked to Oscar-Winning Documentary Shot Dead by Israeli Settler

A Palestinian man, Odeh Muhammad Hadalin, was shot dead allegedly by an Israeli settler in occupied West Bank, local media reports said.

Hadalin was a famous activist and a teacher in Masafer Yatta, a cluster of Palestinian villages in south of Hebron, and reports added that he was killed in Umm al-Khair, situated close to Hebron.

Reports added that he was associated with the makers of the documentary “No Other Land,” an Oscar winning show that showcased the struggles faced by Palestinians while they are under attack by Israeli soldiers and settlers.

The Palestinian Man Was Also an Activist and a Teacher

The Palestinian Ministry of Education confirmed his death, stating that settlers attacked Umm al-Khair and Hadalin was killed during the violence. Palestinian journalist Basel Adra, who co-directed No Other Land, described Hadalin as his close friend and said he was shot in the chest outside the community centre in his village.

“This is how Israel erases us — one life at a time,” Adra wrote on social media.

Israeli co-director Yuval Abraham also confirmed Hadalin’s death and called him a “remarkable activist.” Abraham posted a video of the incident, claiming that the shooter was Yinon Levi, an Israeli settler who has been sanctioned by both the European Union and the United States.

Israeli Authorities Stated They Launched a Probe In the Case

Meanwhile, the Israeli police said they are probing the case and added that a settler has been arrested from the crime scene. Four Palestinians and two tourists were also detained from the place, Israeli officials said.

Israeli authorities have always placed Masafer Yatta under scrutiny and converted it into a military training zone. Local Palestinians are reportedly facing intense pressure as they suffer from settler attacks and house demolitions.

The death of Odeh Muhammad Hadalin comes on the same day that B’Tselem, the Israeli human rights group, said Israel is involved in genocide in Gaza and accused Israeli settlers of attacks in the West Bank.

In the same night, Suleiman al-Jamal, another Palestinian, was killed by Israeli troops at a checkpoint.

