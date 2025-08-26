Parents Sound Alarm as National Guard Patrol Washington Schools – What You Need to Know!

Public schools in Washington, D.C., reopened on Monday amid heavy security, leaving many parents worried. Thousands of National Guard troops, some now armed, and numerous federal law enforcement officers were present in the city. Their deployment is part of President Donald Trump’s effort to make the capital “safer.”

While Trump praised his actions and claimed they reduced crime, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser expressed concern about their impact on children. “Parents are anxious. We’ve heard from a lot of them,” Bowser said during a news conference. She added that some parents might keep their children home due to fears about immigration enforcement. “Any attempt to target children is heartless, mean, and uncalled for. It only hurts us. I would call for everybody to leave our kids alone,” she said.

As schools reopened, social media and community message boards were filled with reports and rumors of checkpoints and arrests. The heightened tension came as some National Guard units began carrying firearms following a directive from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Troops from Ohio, South Carolina, and Tennessee were stationed around the city, although not all patrols were armed. An Associated Press photographer reported seeing about 30 unarmed troops on the National Mall Monday morning.

The military task force managing the deployment said armed troops would follow long-standing U.S. rules for the use of force. These rules allow troops to act only in response to an immediate threat of death or serious injury and only as a last resort. The task force referred questions about the new directive to Hegseth’s office, which has not offered detailed explanations. Speaking from the Oval Office, Hegseth said arming troops was common sense, allowing them to protect themselves and others.

The troops’ responsibilities also include tasks like picking up trash, though it is unclear how much time will be spent on such duties. Despite the federal presence, Mayor Bowser reiterated her opposition to using the military to police American cities. “I don’t believe that troops should be policing American cities,” she said, emphasizing her concern for the safety and well-being of students and families in the district.

