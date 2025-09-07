LIVE TV
Peace requires Palestinian authority to end terror incentives, incitement, Foreign Minister says

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 15:22:08 IST

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 7 (ANI/TPS): Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, speaking alongside Danish Foreign Minister Lars Rasmussen in Jerusalem, said countries supporting Palestinian statehood are ignoring “the most important facts” about the Palestinian Authority’s actions. Saar highlighted what he called ongoing security failures, the “Pay for Slay” policy rewarding terrorism, and systemic incitement in schools and textbooks. He argued these issues make a credible peace process impossible.

“Without disengaging from these problems – the incitement against Jews, Israel and terrorism – it will not be possible to build a credible peace process,” Sa’ar said.

Sa’ar emphasised that Israel cannot compromise its future or security in Judea, Samaria, and Gaza, and praised U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio for highlighting the Palestinian Authority’s unmet commitments. The remarks followed a private meeting and joint press conference with Rasmussen. (ANI/TPS)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: end-terrorforeign-ministerisraelPalestinian Authoritypeace

