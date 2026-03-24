Peaky Blinders Sequel Announced By Steven Knight: New Generation Of Shelbys To Take Charge After ‘The Immortal Man’ Film

It has been revealed by creator Steven Knight that there is an upcoming sequel to the popular Peaky Blinders series, that centres around a new generation of the Shelby family. He also stated that the story of the Shelbys will continue to be told.

Reports say that The film Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man will continue and, potentially, conclude the stories of some of the main characters; Tommy Shelby being one; and the sequel to Peaky Blinders will be the first time that there will be a shift of focus onto younger members of the Shelby family, thus marking an entirely new direction for the storytelling in this franchise.

Peaky Blinders Story Continues After ‘The Immortal Man’ Film

As per reports, Steven Knight’s excitement showed through when he said “I’m delighted to announce this new chapter in the Peaky Blinders journey.” He explained that although the show will continue to be set in Birmingham, it will explore not only a new generation of Shelby family members, but also a different time frame and different struggles.

The sequel series will take place in the ’50s – so that puts the dominant event of this time frame being World War 2 behind them. And as a result of that and other things, it will be a very dangerous, yet full of opportunity place for them to be.

Reports say that during an interview about the sequel series, Knight talked about the city and how the Shelbys will be involved in helping Birmingham rise again, as well as how the Shelby family will continue to play a major part in helping shape Birmingham’s future.

Peaky Blinders to Show Power Shift Within Shelby Family

One of the major things that Knight revealed about the show was that there would be a change in leadership in the Shelby family. He mentioned, “The new generation of Shelbys are now at the wheel and it’ll be a hell of a ride.” This indicates to me that there will be a shift in power of who will lead the gang and that this new generation of Shelbys will have to deal with operating in a different world than Tommy Shelby once did.

The sequel has been planned from the beginning as consisting of two seasons, each consisting of six episodes and will pick up immediately following the completion of the film and carry the Shelby family story forward and add new characters and conflict.

Peaky Blinders to Explore Brutal Post-War Power Struggles

As the reports indicate, the story will focus on the fiercely competitive environment that surrounded Birmingham following WWII as liking to the result of a very “brutal combat” between the various factions vying for the control of the reconstruction of Birmingham’s infrastructure, this battle is indicative of the high stakes in which a new generation has to fight and survive.

The original Peaky Blinders (2013 – 2022) was one of the biggest success stories globally due to its highly entertaining content combined with its excellent character development. The follow-up appears to be aiming to do both things through the creation of a brand new vision.

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