Pelicans Grieve New Orleans Attack While Competing In Miami

The Pelicans, in Miami for a game, are deeply affected by the deadly attack in New Orleans, with coach Willie Green expressing devastation.

The tragedy in New Orleans on New Year’s Eve has left a shadow over the New Orleans Pelicans, even as they faced the Miami Heat in a game Wednesday. Coach Willie Green first learned of the attack when he received a message from his father, offering New Year’s wishes and prayers for the city.

The attack, where an Army veteran drove a truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street, killing 15 and injuring dozens, weighed heavily on the Pelicans players. “I’m devastated,” Green said, acknowledging the unimaginable grief families now face. While focused on the game, the players’ hearts remained in New Orleans.

The incident forced the postponement of the Sugar Bowl and brought Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra to a standstill. “It’s terrifying,” Spoelstra said, highlighting the fear and uncertainty such acts bring to the world.

As the Pelicans prepare for their home game on Friday, they are joined by the broader sports community in mourning, with their minds on the victims and families affected by this senseless violence. In times like these, the fragility of safety and peace is all too clear.

