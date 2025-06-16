Live Tv
‘Playing for Peace’:  Trump Receives Surprise Gift From Cristiano Ronaldo At G7 With A Special Message

US President Donald Trump drew attention at the G7 summit with a symbolic gift from Cristiano Ronaldo and an unexpected Canada-US lapel pin. The football star's jersey, inscribed "Playing for Peace," was handed over by European Council President António Costa.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: June 17, 2025 03:48:22 IST

US President Donald Trump made headlines at the G7 summit for an unusual fashion choice and a surprise gift bearing a message of peace from football star Cristiano Ronaldo.

G7 Summit: Trump Receives Gift From Ronaldo

On the sidelines of the summit, European Council President António Costa presented President Trump with a special gift. Trump received a football jersey from Cristiano Ronaldo, according to a post on X by Trump aide Margo Martin.

The jersey bore a personal inscription from the Portuguese football icon, “To President Donald J. Trump, Playing for Peace.”

G7 Summit: Von der Leyen Requests Trump For Impromptu Meeting

President Trump also held an unscheduled sit-down with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The meeting took place at von der Leyen’s request, the White House confirmed.

During the discussion, Trump reiterated his administration’s frustration with the pace and tone of trade negotiations with the European Union. He warned that the US could impose tariffs as high as 50% on European imports unless the EU’s engagement aligns more closely with American expectations.

At present, the U.S. has kept existing import taxes at a baseline 10%, allowing a negotiating period set to expire before July 9.

Canadian Flag Pin Raises Eyebrows at G7 Summit

President Trump arrived in an unexpected symbol of solidarity to the summit. He worre a lapel pin combining the Canadian Maple Leaf with the American Stars and Stripes. Known for his signature red ball cap and traditional US flag lapel pin, the new accessory immediately drew attention.

Observers noted the pin’s significance, particularly in light of Trump’s opening statement that the primary US focus at the G7 would be “trade, and trade with Canada.”

“It was not provided in any welcome gift from us, that’s all him,” said Emily Williams, spokesperson for the Canadian Prime Minister’s Office.

Interestingly, other members of the American delegation, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, were also seen wearing pins adorned with the Maple Leaf. Observers viewed this gesture as a deliberate visual message from the Trump administration.

