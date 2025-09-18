PM Modi affirms support, cooperation as Nepal's priorities in conversation with interim Nepal PM
Home > World

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 18, 2025 15:47:08 IST

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday affirmed support and cooperation aligned with Nepal’s priorities during a conversation with interim Prime Minister of Nepal Sushila Karki.

According to a release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), the two Prime Ministers spoke late Thursday morning.

“The Rt. Hon. Prime Minister Karki conveyed her heartfelt greetings and best wishes to Prime Minister Modi on his 75th birthday and appreciated the Indian Prime Minister for his message of solidarity. She further stated that responding to the call of recent Gen-Z movement, election will remain top most priority of the present government, with strong determination for accountable, responsive and corruption-free governance, reflecting the aspiration of the youth. The Indian Prime Minister assured of full support and cooperation as per the priorities of the Government of Nepal,” the statement from the Foreign Ministry said.

“During the conversation, Prime Minister Modi “congratulated the Rt. Hon. Mrs. Sushila Karki on her historic appointment as the first woman Prime Minister of Nepal. On the occasion, Prime Minister Shri Modi also expressed heartfelt condolences on the loss of lives in the recent youth movement and stated that India stands in solidarity with Nepal during this pivotal moment,” the statement noted.

Nepali Prime Minister Karki “further expressed that the historical and close relationship between Nepal and India will continue to be strengthened by multifaceted people-to-people ties.”

Sushila Karki, Nepal’s first woman Chief Justice and now the country’s first woman Prime Minister, is backed by the Gen Z-led movement that has transformed Nepal’s political landscape. This movement, referred to as the Gen Z revolution, resulted in 74 deaths when police used lethal force to suppress protests against the regime of KP Sharma Oli, who is currently in hiding.

Interim Prime Minister Karki will hold the position until the first week of March 2026, when elections are scheduled to take place to choose a new executive head, marking the end of her tenure.

The protests on September 8, primarily led by Gen Z youth activists, were sparked by growing frustration over corruption, lack of accountability, and the perceived failure of political elites, triggered by the Nepalese government’s ban on social media.

The 73-year-old former Chief Justice of Nepal was sworn in as the interim Prime Minister on Friday following the widespread protests.

Her appointment came after protesters collectively endorsed her as their nominee for the interim position, citing her integrity and independence, following the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli after the widespread demonstrations. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: gen-z-movementinterim-governmentnarendra modinepalnepal-electionsnepal-politicspolitical-landscapeprime-ministersocial-media-bansushila karki

