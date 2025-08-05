Home > World > PM Modi Meets Philippines President Marcos Jr, Discusses Strengthening Ties Between Nations

Earlier in the day, Marcos was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday during his maiden State Visit to India.

Philippines President, PM Modi's discussions aimed at cementing friendship between nations (X/@MEAIndia)
Philippines President, PM Modi's discussions aimed at cementing friendship between nations (X/@MEAIndia)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 5, 2025 14:00:29 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Philippines President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr at Hyderabad House, wherein their talks were aimed at further cementing the friendship between the two nations.

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal said that India and the Philippines share close bonds based on the foundation of civilizational connections.

In a post on X, he said, “PM Narendra Modi warmly welcomed President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr of the Philippines at Hyderabad House. India and the Philippines share close bonds based on the foundation of our civilizational, historical and people-to-people connections. Comprehensive discussions aimed at further cementing our enduring friendship and strong bilateral relations lie ahead.”

Earlier in the day, Marcos was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday during his maiden State Visit to India. He was received by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi.

The Ministry of External Affairs stated that Marcos Jr was presented with a Guard of Honour as part of the ceremonial welcome.

In a post on X, the MEA said, “A special welcome for a special partner! President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr of the Philippines on his maiden State Visit to India was welcomed by Guard of Honour & ceremonial welcome. Warmly greeted by President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.”

Rashtrapati Bhavan also posted on X, stating, “President Droupadi Murmu accorded a ceremonial welcome to H.E. Mr Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., President of the Republic of the Philippines at Rashtrapati Bhavan.”

Addressing the media at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Marcos Jr said the world now refers to what was once the Asia Pacific Region as the Indo-Pacific Region.

“Indo Pacific is the correct evolution of Asia Pacific,” the visiting Philippines President said while addressing reporters at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhawan in the national capital today.

This is the first visit by the President of the Southeast Asian country to India since he assumed office back in 2022, marking a significant milestone, as his visit aligns with the celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

He is accompanied by First Lady Louise Araneta Marcos and a high-level delegation, including several Ministers from his Cabinet.

Philippines President is visiting India from August 4-8.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: ‘Indo-Pacific Is Correct Evolution’: Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr In India, Calls It Reaffirmation of Strategic Alliance

RBI’s Rate Reveal: Sanjay Malhotra To Unveil August Policy On This Day– Will Markets Cheer Or Brace?
