PM Modi Recieved By Canadian PM Mark Carney At G7 Summit, Engages In Multiple Bilateral Meetings With Global Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney upon his arrival at the summit venue.

The Official Spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, wrote on X, “Building bridges for global progress and cooperation. PM @MarkJCarney of Canada welcomed PM @narendramodi at the #G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada.”

PM Modi G7 Visit and India-Canada Relations

This visit marks Modi’s first to Canada in several years, following a period of strained relations under the leadership of former PM Justin Trudeau. Ties between the two countries had deteriorated over the past two years due to Trudeau’s support for sikh radical elements in Canada acting against India’s interests.

India’s foreign ministry had openly attributed the diplomatic fallout to Trudeau’s policies and his open support of the radical elements. After Mark Carney was elected as the Prime Minister of Canada, both India and Canada appeared to iron out the differences and restore stronger bilateral ties.

G7 Summit: PM Modi Hold Several Bilateral Meetings

PM Modi held a significant meeting with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on the sidelines of the summit. Jaiswal, while highlighting the importance of this meeting, noted it was the first between the two leaders and that it aimed to boost India-Mexico’s warm and historical ties.

According to the MEA Spokesperson, the discussions between the two countries focused on exploring new avenues to deepen cooperation in trade, pharmaceuticals, science and technology, and digital innovation. Both leaders also exchanged perspectives on key global and regional issues, particularly the priorities of the Global South, the MEA spokesperson stated.

PM Modi Meets Korean President, German Chancellor, Australian PM at G7 Summit

PM Modi also met other G7 members and guest country leaders, including Lee Jae-Myung, President of the Republic of Korea. The two premiers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen their Special Strategic Partnership. They also discussed expanding cooperation through partnerships in trade and economy, critical and emerging technologies, green hydrogen, shipbuilding, cultural exchange, and people-to-people connections. According to the MEA spokesperson, the leaders also shared views on pressing regional and global matters.

Prime Minister Modi also held a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The specific details of the discussions between Merz and Modi were not disclosed.

Modi expressed his pleasure at meeting the Australian Prime Minister during the summit, describing the encounter as a friendly interaction. He also shared a photograph of his meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, stating he was happy to engage with the South African leader.

