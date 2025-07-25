PM Modi Gets Warm Welcome in Maldives, Set to Hold Bilateral Talks With President Muizzu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the Maldives on Friday to a rousing welcome from the Maldivian government as the island nation geared up to celebrate its 60th Independence Day.

July 2025 Marks PM Modi’s Third Trip to the Maldives

PM Modi’s two-day visit, at the invitation of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, marks his third trip to the country and the first state visit by any foreign leader during Muizzu’s presidency.

PM Modi Receives a Rousing Welcome From the Maldivian Government

He was welcomed at the airport by President Muizzu along with the Maldivian Foreign Minister, Defence Minister, Finance Minister, and Minister of Homeland Security, NewsX has learnt.

Male Decked up With Banners, Indian Flags Ahead of PM Modi’s Arrival

Before the arrival of the prime minister, the capital Male was decked up festively with Indian flags fluttering on streets, big posters with messages such as “Warm Greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” and banners with his photograph, news agency ANI reported on Thursday.

As per the report, kids were seen waving hand-painted portraits of PM Modi enthusiastically as he arrived in Male.

India, Maldives Look to Boost Ties Under ‘Neighbourhood First’ Policy

The Maldivian visit by PM Modi comes at a time when the two countries seek to strengthen their regional tied under New Delhi’s “Neighbourhood First” policy. He will be the Guest of Honour at the official events of the country’s Independence Day and will hold bilateral discussions with President Muizzu to forge enhanced cooperation in key sectors, such as infrastructure, trade, development aid and security.

Indian Diaspora in Maldives Elated at PM Modi’s Visit

The Indian diaspora community in the Maldives also welcomed the visit with pride and excitement. “We are thrilled to have PM Modi visit us today. The Maldives is like a second home for me,” a member of the local Indian community told ANI.

High Commissioner of India to the Maldives, G. Balasubramanian, emphasised the depth of the bilateral relationship, telling the news agency during an interview conducted ahead of PM Modi’s arrival in Male that India and Maldives have “a very strong relationship”.

“Our Prime Minister has very clearly said that the Maldives occupies a special place,” ANI quoted Balasubramanian as saying.

Former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed too, welcomed the visit, noting its significance for regional stability. “Today, across the political spectrum in the Maldives, the approach is firmly India First,” he said, per ANI. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit reaffirms India’s strategic importance to its long-standing relationship with the Maldives.”

Notably, PM Modi’s latest visit also marks 60 years since the establishment of formal diplomatic relations between the two nations.

