Home > World > Why Is China The Dragon, India The Elephant And Russia The Bear? Know The Reasons

At the SCO Summit in Tianjin, PM Modi and Xi Jinping held crucial talks on global transformation. i called for the Dragon (China) and Elephant (India) to unite as friends and neighbors. Both leaders emphasized history, culture, and cooperation as pillars of future Asia.

PM Modi and Xi Jinping stress Dragon-Elephant unity at SCO Summit, highlighting India-China friendship and global cooperation. Photo/ANI Screen Grab.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 31, 2025 13:37:36 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin city on Sunday. Both leaders stressed the changing global order and the role of the two Asian giants for the future of billions of people in the two countries. The two leaders also spoke about the ned for maintaining a friendly and cooperative relationship.

Xi spoke about the symbolic representation of both countries, saying, “the World is going towards transformation. China and India are two of the most civilizational countries. We are the world’s two most populous countries and part of the Global South… It is vital to be friends, a good neighbour, and the Dragon and the Elephant to come together.”  

He further stressed the need for collaboration between the two Asian powers, noting the historical and cultural significance of their symbols in fostering mutual respect.

Why is China Associated With Dragon

The dragon has long been associated with China, with several legends explaining its origin. One such story links it to the ancient Emperor Huang Di. Legend holds that Huang Di’s coat of arms was a snake, and whenever he conquered a tribe, he incorporated the conquered region’s emblem into his kingdom.  

The dragon is seen as a unit of multiple elements. It has the body of a snake, the tail of a fish, antlers of a deer, the face of a qilin, talons of an eagle, and the eyes of a demon.

These features represent the emblems given by Huang Di, who is regarded as an ancestor of the Chinese people. This is the legacy that has led to its association with China. Owing to this, the people of China are often called the “descendants of the dragon.”

Why is India Associated With Elephant?

Elephants in India symbolize strength and fertility. They also have religious and cultural importance, particularly in Hinduism.  

“In Puranic Hinduism, the elephant is associated with Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom,” cultural experts say.

It represents the qualities of intelligence, power, and auspiciousness that are deeply rooted within Indian tradition.

Why is Russia Associated With Bear?

The bear in Russia is associated with various Russian states, including the Russian Empire, the Soviet Union, and the modern Russian Federation. It represents the Eurasian brown bear and has appeared in cultural depictions since the 16th century. T

Western portrayals of the bear have often emphasized Russia as “big, brutal, and clumsy,” appearing in caricatures and political commentary.

However, within Russia, the bear is embraced as a symbol of national pride, strength, resilience, and cultural identity.

