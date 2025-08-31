At SCO Summit, PM Modi Tells Xi Jinping Something That Could Change India-China Relations – Here’s What He Said

PM Modi held bilateral talks at the sidelines of the SCO Summit in China and spoke about India’s commitment to advancing its relationship with China on the basis of mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity. He highlighted the restoration of peace and stability along the borders between the two nations.

“We are determined to take our relationship forward based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity. We extend our best wishes for the successful hosting of the SCO Summit, and I thank you for the invitation for this visit and this meeting,” Modi said.

What PM Modi Said To Xi Jinping

PM Modi referred to the positive outcomes from the previous meeting in Kazan, noting progress in several areas. PM sais India and China have maintained peace and stability along the borders. He also said that the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has resumed, allowing Indian pilgrims to continue their spiritual journey. PM Modi announced that direct flights between India and China are being restarted to enhance connectivity.

“We had a productive meeting in Kazan. Our relationship got a positive direction. There is peace and stability on the borders. Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has resumed. Direct flights are also being started between the two countries. With cooperation between our nations, the interests of 2.8 billion people are associated – this is needed for humanity,” Modi added.

#WATCH | Tianjin, China: During his bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "I congratulate you on China's successful chairmanship of the SCO. I thank you for the invitation to visit China and for our meeting today."

India-China Agreement on Border Management

During the meeting, PM Modi also highlighted that special representatives from India and China have reached an agreement regarding border management, signaling a step forward in maintaining stability and preventing misunderstandings.

“The interests of 2.8 billion people of both countries are linked to our cooperation. This will also pave the way for the welfare of the entire humanity. We are committed to taking our relations forward based on mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity,” he emphasized.

Tianjin, China: During his bilateral meeting with PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping says, "It is a great pleasure for me to meet you again this time in Tianjin. Welcome to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Tianjin Summit. Last year, you and I had a…"

PM Modi posted on social media soon after landing, “Landed in Tianjin, China. Looking forward to deliberations at the SCO Summit and meeting various world leaders.”

Earlier, PM Modi was awarded a warm cultural welcome at his hotel, where artistes performed Indian classical music and dance, symbolising goodwill between the two countries.

SCO Summit 2025 In China

The SCO comprises 10 members. In addition to India, they include Belarus, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. There are also several dialogue partners and observers. India has been a member of the SCO since 2017, having been an observer since 2005.

During the course of the summit, PM Modi is also scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The SCO summit is crucial for India, as it comes after the US’ 50 per cent tariffs took effect. Of these, a 25 per cent tariff was imposed on New Delhi for buying Russian crude oil.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, along with the host, Chinese President Xi Jinping, will also be attending the summit.

During its membership period, India has held the chair of the SCO Council of Heads of Government in 2020 and of the SCO Council of Heads of State from 2022 to 2023. This will be PM Modi’s first visit to China following the Galwan Valley clashes in 2020.

Recently, India and China have taken multiple steps to smooth their bilateral relationship, including the resumption of trade through the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand, Shipki La Pass in Himachal Pradesh, and Nathu La Pass in Sikkim.

During Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit on August 18 and August 19, both sides agreed to resume direct flight connectivity between the Chinese mainland and India at the earliest and finalise an updated Air Services Agreement. They also agreed on the facilitation of visas for tourists, businesses, media and other visitors in both directions.

(With inputs from ANI)

