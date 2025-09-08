"Police are firing on the people, anti-corruption protests being suppressed," says Kathmandu protester

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 8 (ANI): A massive protest outside the Kathmandu Parliament over the government’s ban on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and other social media sites turned violent on Monday, resulting in clashes between police and demonstrators.

“We were planning to hold a peaceful protest, but as we advanced further, we could see the violence by the police. The police are firing on the people, which is against the essence of peaceful protest. Those who are sitting in power cannot impose their power on us. Anti-corruption protests are being suppressed, which is against the freedom of speech and the right to expression. The Police have been firing at protestors…,” said a protester at the scene.

Another demonstrator recounted the ongoing violence: “A while ago, the police fired bullets which did not hit me but hit a friend of mine standing behind me. He was shot in the hand. The firing is still going on and we can hear gunfire from inside the parliament as well. My friend, who was standing on the road, was shot in the head. The police are firing indiscriminately, aiming above the knees. Are they allowed to do this?…”

Nepal Police confirmed that nine people have lost their lives as the protests escalated, while protestors vandalised the Parliament gate during the clashes.

The demonstrations erupted in response to the social media ban, with citizens demanding the restoration of access to Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and other platforms. Violence intensified as police attempted to disperse the crowd, prompting widespread condemnation from demonstrators.

The ban, which came into effect on September 4, targeted platforms that had not registered with the Nepalese government. Authorities said social media users with fake IDs were spreading hate speech, fake news, and committing fraud and other crimes via some platforms.

Local media reported that protesters marched from Damak Chowk toward the municipal office, burning an effigy of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and attempting to break municipal gates. Police intervened with rubber bullets, leaving one critically injured, while demonstrators set fire to several motorcycles, escalating tensions. Protesters also threw tree branches and water bottles, shouting slogans against government corruption, and some even entered the Parliament premises, according to Kathmandu Post.

The Himalayan Times described the situation as highly tense, with security forces attempting to restore order while ensuring civilians’ safety. Beyond Kathmandu and Jhapa, Gen Z youths staged protests in Pokhara, Butwal, Chitwan, Nepalgunj, and Biratnagar. (ANI)

