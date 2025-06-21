Pope Leo Urges Politicians to Tackle the Dangers of Artificial Intelligence

Pope Leo on Saturday issued a warning over potential issues caused by artificial intelligence (AI), requesting global leaders and politicians to take into account its possible impacts on society, particularly on young individuals, Reuters reported. Delivering remarks during an event attended by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and parliamentary members from 68 nations, he emphasised, “Attention is needed to safeguard healthy, equitable and wholesome ways of life, particularly in the interests of the younger generations.”

Artificial Intelligence for the Benefit of Good, Not Human Replacement

Pope Leo stressed that artificial intelligence should be utilised as a tool for the advantage of humanity, not as a power that undermines human involvement or replaces humans’ roles. “In particular, it should never be forgotten that artificial intelligence is a tool for the benefit of human beings, not to undercut them or even to substitute for them,” he said, according to Reuters.

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Backs Pope’s Appeal

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who was also present at the event, reaffirmed her commitment towards making AI development serve human well-being. “Italy will pursue both at home and abroad to make AI development controlled by humans and for the benefit of humans as its end goal,” Meloni reportedly said, shortly after the pope’s address.

Artificial Intelligence Vs. Human Creativity

Pope Leo also warned that the rise of AI should not overshadow the value of human creativity and relationships. “Artificial intelligence’s ‘static memory’ was in no way comparable to the ‘creative, dynamic’ power of human memory,” Pope Leo pointed out, per Reuters.

He continued that although AI can assist in numerous tasks, it is not possible to reproduce and subsequently reflect the richness of personal life and social relationships that individuals have the potential to develop naturally. “Our personal life is worth more than any algorithm, and social relationships need spaces for development that far outstrip the narrow patterns that any heartless machine can pre-package,” he reportedly said.

A Continued Dialogue on Artificial Intelligence’s Impact

Since becoming Pope in May, Leo has made a number of statements regarding the possible dangers of artificial intelligence, especially in the workforce. He has encouraged reporters and writers to harness the technology for good and has been a vocal proponent for safeguarding jobs and healthy living in the wake of new technological advancements.

