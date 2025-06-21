Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas
Live TV
TRENDING |
gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas
Home > World > Pope Leo Urges Politicians to Tackle the Dangers of Artificial Intelligence

Pope Leo Urges Politicians to Tackle the Dangers of Artificial Intelligence

Pope Leo has urged politicians to respond to the challenges posed by artificial intelligence, pointing towards its impact on younger generations. At an event attended by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and representatives from 68 countries, Leo said AI should be a tool for human benefit, not a replacement for human creativity and relationships.

Pope Leo has called on politicians to address the challenges of AI, highlighting its impact on younger generations and the need for AI to serve humanity.
Pope Leo has called on politicians to address the challenges of AI, highlighting its impact on younger generations and the need for AI to serve humanity.

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: June 21, 2025 19:06:30 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Pope Leo on Saturday issued a warning over potential issues caused by artificial intelligence (AI), requesting global leaders and politicians to take into account its possible impacts on society, particularly on young individuals, Reuters reported. Delivering remarks during an event attended by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and parliamentary members from 68 nations, he emphasised, “Attention is needed to safeguard healthy, equitable and wholesome ways of life, particularly in the interests of the younger generations.”   

Artificial Intelligence for the Benefit of Good, Not Human Replacement

Pope Leo stressed that artificial intelligence should be utilised as a tool for the advantage of humanity, not as a power that undermines human involvement or replaces humans’ roles. “In particular, it should never be forgotten that artificial intelligence is a tool for the benefit of human beings, not to undercut them or even to substitute for them,” he said, according to Reuters.  

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Backs Pope’s Appeal

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who was also present at the event, reaffirmed her commitment towards making AI development serve human well-being. “Italy will pursue both at home and abroad to make AI development controlled by humans and for the benefit of humans as its end goal,” Meloni reportedly said, shortly after the pope’s address.

ALSO READ: Operation Sindhu: India Extends Mission to Evacuate Citizens of Nepal, Sri Lanka from Iran Amid Israel-Iran Conflict

Artificial Intelligence Vs. Human Creativity

Pope Leo also warned that the rise of AI should not overshadow the value of human creativity and relationships. “Artificial intelligence’s ‘static memory’ was in no way comparable to the ‘creative, dynamic’ power of human memory,” Pope Leo pointed out, per Reuters.

He continued that although AI can assist in numerous tasks, it is not possible to reproduce and subsequently reflect the richness of personal life and social relationships that individuals have the potential to develop naturally. “Our personal life is worth more than any algorithm, and social relationships need spaces for development that far outstrip the narrow patterns that any heartless machine can pre-package,” he reportedly said.

A Continued Dialogue on Artificial Intelligence’s Impact

Since becoming Pope in May, Leo has made a number of statements regarding the possible dangers of artificial intelligence, especially in the workforce. He has encouraged reporters and writers to harness the technology for good and has been a vocal proponent for safeguarding jobs and healthy living in the wake of new technological advancements.

ALSO READ: Scared for the World, Not Myself’: Ex-IDF Officer Benny Speaks from Ramla Amid War Tensions | Exclusive

Tags: artificial intelligencedangers of aipope leo
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

NIA Confirms Pahalgam Attackers Were Pakistani Militants, Two Locals Arrested For Providing Shelter
POTUS Trump’s Decision To Unleash Airpower Makes A Mockery Of His Own Calls For Continuation Of Talks: Congress
Iran May Target US Bases in Iraq After Nuclear Strikes, Warns of Sleeper Cell Activation
Oil Prices Surge As U.S.-Israel Strikes On Iran Rattle Global Markets, Traders On Edge As Brent Crude Nears $80
Delhi Weather Alert Today: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Monsoon Nears, Heavy Rainfall Expected
Gold Prices Today: The Safe Asset Takes A Fall Amid Geopolitical Tensions, Silver Follows Suit- Check Rates In Your City
US Issues ‘Worldwide Travel Advisory,’ Warns Citizens Globally Amid Rising Tensions After Iran Airstrikes
Violence And Needle Spiking Cast Shadow Over France’s Fête De La Musique As 145 Victims Reported
Stock Market Today: Investors Stay Alert As Geopolitics Shape Trading Day, Sensex And Nifty Start Week In Red
‘They Must Be Punished’: Iran’s Supreme Leader Slams US-Israel Strikes, Warns of More Retaliation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?