LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Live TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Home > World > Pope Leo Offers Vatican as Peace Talk Venue in Meeting With Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Leo Offers Vatican as Peace Talk Venue in Meeting With Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Leo and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Castel Gandolfo, where the pope reportedly offered the Vatican as a venue for peace talks. Zelenskyy, report suggests, thanked Pope Leo for efforts to reunite kidnapped children.

Pope Leo XIV met with Ukraine's Zelenskyy in Castel Gandolfo, reiterating Vatican’s offer to host Russia–Ukraine peace talks
Pope Leo XIV met with Ukraine's Zelenskyy in Castel Gandolfo, reiterating Vatican’s offer to host Russia–Ukraine peace talks and called for return of kidnapped children. (Image courrtesy: X/@ZelenskyyUa)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 22:27:00 IST

Pope Leo XIV on Wednesday reiterated his readiness to host peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia as he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Castel Gandolfo, his summer retreat following May’s Vatican visit, Reuters reported. According to the Vatican, the duo discussed “the urgent need for a just and lasting peace.”

Vatican’s Step Forward Toward Peace

“The Holy Father reiterated the willingness to welcome representatives of Russia and Ukraine to the Vatican for negotiations,” a Vatican statement read, according to The Associated Press.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy called a Vatican-hosted peace talk “entirely possible, with the goal of stopping Russian aggression and achieving a stable, lasting, and genuine peace.” 

Stressing that Moscow had dismissed such proposals, Zelenskyy thanked the “American pope” for the Vatican’s efforts to reunite whom he said were children taken by Russia as he urged support and prayers to get back “our children stolen by Russia during this war.”

“We will continue to strengthen global solidarity so that diplomacy can still succeed. I especially thanked the Pope for his support of Ukrainian children, particularly those returned from Russian captivity. Ukrainian children now have the opportunity for rehabilitation and rest in Italy, and such hospitality and sincerity are extremely important. Today, we also discussed the Vatican’s continued efforts to help return Ukrainian children abducted by Russia,” Zelenskyy wrote.

The Vatican previously appointed Cardinal Matteo Zuppi to assist in returning deported children, with UN experts estimating around 20,000 have been affected, as reported by the AP.

When Pope Leo Held a Phone Call With Vladimir Putin

In June, Pope Leo held a phone call with President Vladimir Putin, during which he reportedly urged the Russian leader to take “concrete steps to end Russia’s three‑year war on Ukraine,” according to a Vatican readout.

Videos circulating online showed Leo greeting Zelenskyy with, “How are things going?”

Meanwhile, Russian officials have said that they don’t regard the Vatican a viable host since it’s surrounded by NATO country Italy, Reuters reported.

Zelenskyy is in Italy for a July 10–11 conference on Ukraine’s recovery.

ALSO READ: Trump Hosts West African Leaders As Region Grapples With Impact of US Aid Cuts

Tags: Castel Gandolfopope leoPope- Zelenskyy meetvaticanvolodymyr zelenskyy

More News

Who Is Lauren Pisciotta? Kanye West’s Ex-Assistant In New Lawsuit Claims Rapper M**turbated And Forced Her For Oral Sex
15 Palestinians Killed As Israel Attacks Health Care Facility in Gaza
Is Ana de Armas Already Planning For Kids Amid Romance Rumours With Tom Cruise?
US Withdrawal From Global AIDS Programs Sparks Alarm Over HIV Resurgence
Popeyes Viral Video: Man Confronts Staff Over Compliment To Wife, Sparks Cultural Debate Online
OpenAI To Launch AI-Powered Web Browser, Challenging Google Chrome
YSRCP Hits Out At Naidu-Lokesh Duo For Hijacking Jagan’s Welfare Legacy
Amanda Anisimova Overtakes Aryna Sabalenka To Advance To Her Maiden Slam Final
Maharashtra Assembly Passes Bill To Tackle Left-Wing Extremism, Replaces ‘Urban Naxalism’ With LWE
Tamil Nadu ATS And Coimbatore City Police Arrests Sadiq, The Prime Accused In 1998 Coimbatore Bomb Blast Case

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?