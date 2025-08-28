LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > World > Pope’s Heartbreaking Message After Deadly School Church Shooting in Minneapolis – Know What He Said

Pope’s Heartbreaking Message After Deadly School Church Shooting in Minneapolis – Know What He Said

Pope Leo XIV expressed sadness over the Minneapolis church shooting which resulted in death of two children and wounded 17 others. Police later said that the attacker, Robin Westman, died due to self-inflicted injuries. Reports say Westman wanted to be identifed as a female.

Police said attack on the Church in Minneapolis occurred around 8:30 a.m. (Image Credit - pixabay)
Police said attack on the Church in Minneapolis occurred around 8:30 a.m. (Image Credit - pixabay)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 28, 2025 03:05:16 IST

Pope Leo XIV said that the deadly shooting at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis has left him in deep sorrow. Two children were killed and 17 were injured due to the shooting on Wednesday.

The gunman, who attacked the church with a grammar school inside it, died of self-inflicted injuries, police said.

Hospital staff said that out of the 17 wounded, 14 were children and 7 were critically injured. The clergy and emergency teams swiftly assisted the survivors after the attack.

Pope Expresses Condolences in Minneapolis Shooting Case

According to Vatican News, Pope Francis sent a telegram to Archbishop Bernard Hebda of Minneapolis, expressing his “deep sorrow” over the shooting. He offered “heartfelt condolences” and said he was spiritually close to everyone affected, especially families grieving the loss of a child.

The telegram, sent by Cardinal Pietro Parolin on the Pope’s behalf, also said the Pope is praying for the injured, as well as for the first responders, doctors, and clergy helping them. It added that the Pope entrusted the souls of the children who died to God’s love and gave his Apostolic Blessing to the Annunciation Catholic School community, the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis, and the wider Twin Cities area as a sign of peace and strength.

Minneapolis Case Suspect Robin Westman – Born a Male But Wanted a Female Identity

Meanwhile, more information is coming out about the shooter at Annunciation Church. The suspect has been identified as Robin Westman. Court records, reported by Jeff Day of the Minnesota Star Tribune, show that Westman identified as female. In 2019, when Westman was still a minor, her mother applied in Dakota County to legally change her child’s name from Robert Paul Westman to Robin M. Westman. The application stated that Robin “identifies as female and wants her name to reflect that.” Westman’s mother had also worked at Annunciation Catholic School, according to CBS affiliate KARE11.

Police said Westman attacked Annunciation Church on 54th Street in Minneapolis around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, while children were attending Mass. She fired into the church with a rifle, shotgun, and pistol before dying from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

“This is an unspeakable tragedy,” said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. “Children are dead, families have lost their children. It’s the first week of school, and they were literally praying inside a church when this happened. This cannot just be about thoughts and prayers.”

Also Read – Minneapolis Shooting: What Really Happened Inside The Minneapolis Church As Trump Responds

Tags: MinneapolisMinneapolis Shooting

RELATED News

PM Modi Issues Big Statement In Japan Amid Trump’s Trade Tariff War, Says….
This Country Has World’s Largest Air Force, Has These Many Fighter Jets, India’s Rank Will Surprise You
Baba Vanga 2025 Predictions: Full List of Prophecies That Came True, From Earthquakes To…..
JD Vance Says He Is ‘Ready To Serve’ As US President Amid Trump’s Health Concerns: ‘I Feel Very Confident…’
Uber Pro Card App Down: Users Struggle – What Does It Mean for Your Earnings?

LATEST NEWS

From Space to Security: India’s Military Satellites Strengthen Defence Capabilities
PV Sindhu Delivers One Of Her Best Wins Of 2025 At BWF World Championships In Paris!
Last Day Of The Vikran Engineering IPO: Is The Hype Real, Check It Out?
Param Sundari Fan Reviews: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor’s Comedy Drama Hits Theatres, Fans Say ‘Looks Like A Solid Crowd-Pleaser’
‘In India, Capital Doesn’t Just Grow, It Multiplies’: PM Modi Urges Investors In Japan To Expand Presence In India
What is ‘Job Hugging’? Why Gen Z Is Hesitant to Switch Jobs and How to Grow
Bigg Boss 19 Day 5: Tanya’s Breakdown, Captaincy Task Sparks Clash Between Kunickaa And Gaurav
Stock Market Today: Dalal Street BOUNCES BACK! Indian Stocks Rally Amid U.S. Tariff Fears
US Open 2025: Day 5 Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Venus Williams Brings Up Drama!
Is Job Security Dead? The Rise Of Job Hugging Says It Might Be
Pope’s Heartbreaking Message After Deadly School Church Shooting in Minneapolis – Know What He Said

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pope’s Heartbreaking Message After Deadly School Church Shooting in Minneapolis – Know What He Said

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pope’s Heartbreaking Message After Deadly School Church Shooting in Minneapolis – Know What He Said
Pope’s Heartbreaking Message After Deadly School Church Shooting in Minneapolis – Know What He Said
Pope’s Heartbreaking Message After Deadly School Church Shooting in Minneapolis – Know What He Said
Pope’s Heartbreaking Message After Deadly School Church Shooting in Minneapolis – Know What He Said

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?