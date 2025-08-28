Pope’s Heartbreaking Message After Deadly School Church Shooting in Minneapolis – Know What He Said

Pope Leo XIV said that the deadly shooting at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis has left him in deep sorrow. Two children were killed and 17 were injured due to the shooting on Wednesday.

The gunman, who attacked the church with a grammar school inside it, died of self-inflicted injuries, police said.

Hospital staff said that out of the 17 wounded, 14 were children and 7 were critically injured. The clergy and emergency teams swiftly assisted the survivors after the attack.

Pope Expresses Condolences in Minneapolis Shooting Case

According to Vatican News, Pope Francis sent a telegram to Archbishop Bernard Hebda of Minneapolis, expressing his “deep sorrow” over the shooting. He offered “heartfelt condolences” and said he was spiritually close to everyone affected, especially families grieving the loss of a child.

The telegram, sent by Cardinal Pietro Parolin on the Pope’s behalf, also said the Pope is praying for the injured, as well as for the first responders, doctors, and clergy helping them. It added that the Pope entrusted the souls of the children who died to God’s love and gave his Apostolic Blessing to the Annunciation Catholic School community, the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis, and the wider Twin Cities area as a sign of peace and strength.

Minneapolis Case Suspect Robin Westman – Born a Male But Wanted a Female Identity

Meanwhile, more information is coming out about the shooter at Annunciation Church. The suspect has been identified as Robin Westman. Court records, reported by Jeff Day of the Minnesota Star Tribune, show that Westman identified as female. In 2019, when Westman was still a minor, her mother applied in Dakota County to legally change her child’s name from Robert Paul Westman to Robin M. Westman. The application stated that Robin “identifies as female and wants her name to reflect that.” Westman’s mother had also worked at Annunciation Catholic School, according to CBS affiliate KARE11.

Police said Westman attacked Annunciation Church on 54th Street in Minneapolis around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, while children were attending Mass. She fired into the church with a rifle, shotgun, and pistol before dying from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

“This is an unspeakable tragedy,” said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. “Children are dead, families have lost their children. It’s the first week of school, and they were literally praying inside a church when this happened. This cannot just be about thoughts and prayers.”

