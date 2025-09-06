"Positive statement": West Asia strategist Awwad on PM Modi's response to Trump appreciative remark on India-US ties

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): West Asia strategist Waiel Awwad on Saturday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response to US President Donald Trump’s praise of India-US ties as a “positive statement”, while also emphasising the need for cautious optimism in light of past policy decisions.

Reacting to PM Modi’s recent post on X, where he “deeply appreciated and fully reciprocated” Trump’s affirmation of the India-US ties, Awwad highlighted the enduring significance of India for the United States, both strategically and economically.

“The US cannot ignore India. President Trump (and PM Modi) have a good relationship… There is also a huge diaspora of Indians in the US. When the President of the US addresses them, he wants to send a message to them–that India matters for the US and the Indian diaspora matters for American business and American welfare,” Awwad said.

He welcomed the tone of both leaders’ remarks, calling it a signal of mutual respect and recognition of growing bilateral cooperation. However, he warned that concrete policy actions must match symbolic gestures.

“So, I think it’s a positive statement. I am just saying that we have to be cautious. Why? Because he (Trump) issued an Executive Order. President Trump cannot take that Executive Order lightly unless he has some proof to keep on the table,” he explained, referring to Washington’s policy that imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods to the US.

Awwad added that while Trump is known for his pro-business outlook, he must also address past measures that strained economic ties if he seeks to build lasting goodwill with India.

“It’s not just an eyewash that he is trying to tell the Indian government, ‘I am happy to do business with India.’ He is a businessman, but being the President, there are issues that he has taken, and he has to withdraw these issues. So, Indian companies can still export to the US without being hassled, without being subjected to a tariff on it,” he said.

Awaad’s comment comes after Trump referred to the India-US relationship as “very special”, to which PM Modi responded on X, stating, “Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump’s sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership.” (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.