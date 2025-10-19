LIVE TV
Home > World > Premier League Standings

Premier League Standings

Premier League Standings

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 19, 2025 20:35:28 IST

Premier League Standings

Oct 19 (OPTA) – Standings for the Premier League on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Arsenal 8 6 1 1 15 3 19 2 Man City 8 5 1 2 17 6 16 3 Liverpool 7 5 0 2 13 9 15 4 Bournemouth 8 4 3 1 14 11 15 ……………………………………. 5 Chelsea 8 4 2 2 16 9 14 ……………………………………. 6 Spurs 8 4 2 2 14 7 14 7 Sunderland 8 4 2 2 9 6 14 ……………………………………. 8 Crystal Palace 8 3 4 1 12 8 13 9 Brighton 8 3 3 2 12 11 12 10 Aston Villa 8 3 3 2 8 8 12 11 Everton 8 3 2 3 9 9 11 12 Man Utd 7 3 1 3 9 11 10 13 Newcastle 8 2 3 3 7 7 9 14 Fulham 8 2 2 4 8 12 8 15 Leeds 8 2 2 4 7 13 8 16 Brentford 7 2 1 4 9 12 7 17 Burnley 8 2 1 5 9 15 7 ……………………………………. 18 Nottm Forest 8 1 2 5 5 15 5 19 West Ham 7 1 1 5 6 16 4 20 Wolves 8 0 2 6 5 16 2 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 19, 2025 8:35 PM IST
