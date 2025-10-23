LIVE TV
PREVIEW-Soccer-Injuries and form struggles shape first El Clasico of the season

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 23, 2025 19:43:27 IST

By Fernando Kallas MADRID, Oct 23 (Reuters) – Real Madrid host Barcelona in this weekend's eagerly anticipated El Clasico with Madrid coach Xabi Alonso still searching for his best team while both sides grapple with a mounting injury crisis that has left them severely depleted. Former Real midfielder Alonso faces his first Clasico after replacing Carlo Ancelotti, who departed for Brazil's national team in May following a trophyless campaign in which Barcelona dominated their rivals with four wins from four meetings. Barcelona's superiority was emphatic, scoring 16 goals against Madrid en route to a LaLiga and Copa del Rey double, as well as the Spanish Super Cup title, as Ancelotti's Real Madrid finished the campaign empty-handed. Alonso's tactical experiments have yielded mixed results. A humbling defeat to Paris St Germain in the Club World Cup semi-final and a loss to local rivals Atletico Madrid in LaLiga have raised questions about his project, with Real often looking exposed to counter-attacks. Their star goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been forced to work his magic, producing crucial saves to help them secure many valuable points. Jude Bellingham epitomises Real's season, with the England midfielder still finding his rhythm after shoulder surgery that sidelined him for several months. On his first start after surgery against Atletico Madrid, he was one of Real's worst performers and clearly out of rhythm. Bellingham did manage his first goal of the season in Real's 1-0 Champions League victory over Juventus on Wednesday, offering hope of a return to form. Real's attack remains a bright spot, with Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr flourishing while 20-year-old Turkey international Arda Guler is experiencing a breakout season. They have won all but one of their 12 games across all competitions this season. They are top of the LaLiga standings on 24 points, two ahead of Barcelona, who appear to be travelling in the opposite direction under Hansi Flick after last season's double triumph. The German coach guided his team to within minutes of their first Champions League final in a decade, but recent form has been concerning. The Catalans needed a goal in added time by defender-turned-centre-forward Ronald Araujo to beat Girona on Saturday and avoid going three consecutive games without victory. They were also struggling against Olympiacos in the Champions League on Tuesday until the Greek side were reduced to 10 men with a controversial red card which helped Barcelona take control before they romped to a 6-1 victory. Barca's injury crisis has reached alarming proportions, with 10 players lost since August. Lamine Yamal, who finished second in the Ballon d'Or vote, is struggling with lingering groin injuries and faces questions about his work ethic and off-field distractions. The injury list makes for grim reading for both sides. Barcelona will be without Dani Olmo, Robert Lewandowski, Gavi and goalkeepers Joan Garcia and Marc-Andre ter Stegen, while coach Flick cannot be on the bench at the Santiago Bernabeu after receiving a red card against Girona. Real Madrid are monitoring right backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dani Carvajal, who returned to training this week but may not be risked in such a high-stakes encounter. Club sources suggest key defender Dean Huijsen is on track to play after missing recent matches with a calf muscle injury, while David Alaba and Antonio Ruediger remain ruled out. (Reporting by Fernando Kallas Editing by Toby Davis)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 7:43 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
