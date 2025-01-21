Home
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle In Fear Over Trump’s Plan Of Potential Revenge- Here’s What It Means

Meghan Markle, a U.S. citizen, cannot face deportation, but her previous comments about Trump may have contributed to tensions.

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle In Fear Over Trump’s Plan Of Potential Revenge- Here’s What It Means

The return of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States has reportedly sparked concerns for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to royal commentator Tom Bower.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who relocated to the U.S. in 2020, are said to be apprehensive about Trump’s presidency following his inauguration on January 20, 2025.

Trump’s Past Criticism of Prince Harry

Tom Bower claims that Trump has previously accused Prince Harry of “betraying the Queen”, describing the act as “unforgivable,” “disrespectful,” and responsible for “breaking her heart.”

Trump also expressed disdain for Harry during an interview with Nigel Farage, warning that the prince might face deportation if it’s proven he lied on his U.S. visa application about drug use.

In September 2024, U.S. Judge Carl Nichols ruled against publicizing Prince Harry’s visa application, stating there was no strong public interest in disclosing his immigration records. This ruling followed demands from the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, to investigate whether Harry lied about taking drugs.

Harry’s memoir Spare includes an admission of using Class A drugs, raising questions about his visa status. Bower suggests that while the Biden administration previously shielded Harry, Trump’s leadership may take a stricter approach.

Meghan Markle and Trump’s Strained History

Meghan Markle, a U.S. citizen, cannot face deportation, but her previous comments about Trump may have contributed to tensions. In a 2016 interview on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, Meghan called Trump “misogynistic” and “divisive.”

Bower notes that these remarks have fueled Trump’s dislike for the Duchess of Sussex, adding,

“Trump has every reason to dislike Meghan, especially after her disparaging comments.”

Trump’s Allegiance to the Royal Family

Bower also highlighted Trump’s admiration for the British Royal Family, particularly Prince William, whom he recently met in Paris. The commentator speculates that Trump’s actions against Harry could boost his popularity by aligning with his pro-monarchy stance.

Recent criticism, including a Vanity Fair article, has reportedly impacted the Sussexes’ public image. Bower believes this dip in their poll ratings could leave them vulnerable to punitive actions from Trump, potentially bolstering his approval ratings.

As the new administration begins its term, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may face unique challenges under Trump’s presidency, with their strained relationship making headlines once again.

ALSO READ: Biden Removed The Diet Coke Button From Oval Office But Trump Brings It Back On Very First Day Of Office

