Home > World > Private Plane Crashes Near Toluca Airport In Central Mexico, Kills 7 People

Private Plane Crashes Near Toluca Airport In Central Mexico, Kills 7 People

Central Mexico: A small private aircraft crashed in central Mexico while attempting an emergency landing, killing at least seven people, Mexico State Civil Protection Coordinator Adrián Hernández said. The incident took place in San Mateo Atenco, an industrial zone around five kilometres from Toluca airport and about 50 kilometres west of Mexico City. The plane had taken off from Acapulco on Mexico’s Pacific coast.

Published: December 16, 2025 05:53:45 IST

Private Plane Crashes Near Toluca Airport In Central Mexico, Kills 7 People

Central Mexico: A small private aircraft crashed in central Mexico while attempting an emergency landing, killing at least seven people, Mexico State Civil Protection Coordinator Adrián Hernández said. The incident took place in San Mateo Atenco, an industrial zone around five kilometres from Toluca airport and about 50 kilometres west of Mexico City. The plane had taken off from Acapulco on Mexico’s Pacific coast.

Hernández said the jet was carrying eight passengers and two crew members. Several hours after the crash, authorities had recovered seven bodies.

Officials said the aircraft appeared to be trying to land on a nearby football field when it hit the metal roof of a commercial building, sparking a large fire. The exact cause of the crash is being investigated.

