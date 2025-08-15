LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Pro-Khalistan Protestors Disrupt India’s Independence Day Celebrations in Australia

Pro-Khalistan Protestors Disrupt India’s Independence Day Celebrations in Australia

Pro-Khalistan supporters disrupted India’s 79th Independence Day event in Melbourne, sparking a verbal clash with the Indian community. The incident follows a rise in hate crimes, including temple vandalism in Australia and assaults on Indians in Ireland, prompting embassy advisories for vigilance.

A video showed Indians and Khalistani supporters engaged in verbal clashes during the celebrations
A video showed Indians and Khalistani supporters engaged in verbal clashes during the celebrations

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 15, 2025 16:07:13 IST

Pro-Khalistan supporters disrupted India’s Independence Day celebrations in Australia on Friday. Reports said that the celebrations were being carried out outside the Indian Consulate in Melbourne when the incident happened. Khalistani supporters came with their flags when Indians were hoisting the national flag while playing patriotic sings. Police had to swiftly intervene when the two groups clashed verbally with each other.

Rapid Increase in Acttivities by Khalistani Supporters in Australia

The incident is the latest in a series of pro-Khalistan activities in Australia. Last month, the Swaminarayan temple in Melbourne and two Asian restaurants were vandalised with hate graffiti. One message, sprayed on the temple in Boronia alongside an image of Adolf Hitler, read: “Go Home Brown C**T.”

A day earlier, an Indian man in Adelaide was assaulted during a parking dispute, which authorities investigated as a possible racially motivated attack. Pro-Khalistan supporters in 2024 also quarreled with cricket fans of the Indian team during the fourth Test match between India and Australia.

Hate crimes against Indians have also been reported in Ireland. In the most recent case, a six-year-old Indian girl was assaulted by a group of children, who hit her in her private parts. Irish President Michael D. Higgins condemned the attacks and called for strict action against those responsible.

Recent Attacks on Indians in Ireland Also

Another Indian man named Lakhvir Singh, working as cab driver in Ireland, was allegedly attacked by two men in what was termed as an unprovoked assault.

In response on August 1, the Indian Embassy in Ireland had advised all citizens to take precautions and be aware of their surroundings for their personal security following a recent increase in physical attacks against Indian nationals in the country.

According to MEA, Ireland has become a significant destination for Indian students seeking higher education, particularly post-graduate, doctoral, and post-doctoral students in the areas of engineering, technology, medicine, and management. There are about 10,000 Indian students in Irish educational institutions.

Also Read: Ireland: Six-Year-Old Girl Of Indian Origin Allegedly Attacked By A Group Of Boys

 

Tags: australiaindiaRepublic Day

RELATED News

Global Inflation Crisis: 10 Countries With the Worst Inflation in 2025
‘Long and Substantive’: Zelenskyy, Trump Align on Next Steps for Ukraine Peace
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
‘Fake’ Putin Spotted at Alaska Summit? Conspiracy Theories Flood Internet
From Anime to Anger: Why Indonesians Raised Pirate Flag on Independence Day?

LATEST NEWS

Not Sai Pallavi! This Actress Was Offered Ranbir Kapoor’s Rs 4000 Crore ‘Ramayana’
Not Sai Pallavi! This Actress Was Offered Ranbir Kapoor’s Rs 4000 Crore ‘Ramayana’
Carlos Alcaraz Battles Heat And Andrey Rublev To Enter Cincinnati Semi-Finals
La Liga Match Day 2, Barcelona vs Mallorca: Predicted Lineups, When And Where To Watch In India
Shocking Love Story: Actress Falls in Love with 13-Year-Old Co-Star, Father Broke the Relationship
Supreme Court’s Stray Dog Ban Ignites Monali Thakur’s Breakdown, ‘Human Race Ko Itna Entitlement Milta Kaha Se hai’
Hugo Ekitike Shines in Anfield Thriller as Liverpool’s New Era Begins with Chaos and Emotion
New Coach, New Vibe: Khalid Jamil Assembles 22 Players For Bengaluru Bootcamp
‘A Conspiracy Is Being Hatched…..’: Karnataka DY CM DK Shivakumar On Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case
IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Puts State On High Alert
Pro-Khalistan Protestors Disrupt India’s Independence Day Celebrations in Australia

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pro-Khalistan Protestors Disrupt India’s Independence Day Celebrations in Australia

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pro-Khalistan Protestors Disrupt India’s Independence Day Celebrations in Australia
Pro-Khalistan Protestors Disrupt India’s Independence Day Celebrations in Australia
Pro-Khalistan Protestors Disrupt India’s Independence Day Celebrations in Australia
Pro-Khalistan Protestors Disrupt India’s Independence Day Celebrations in Australia

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?