Pro-Khalistan Protestors Disrupt India’s Independence Day Celebrations in Australia

Pro-Khalistan supporters disrupted India’s Independence Day celebrations in Australia on Friday. Reports said that the celebrations were being carried out outside the Indian Consulate in Melbourne when the incident happened. Khalistani supporters came with their flags when Indians were hoisting the national flag while playing patriotic sings. Police had to swiftly intervene when the two groups clashed verbally with each other.

Rapid Increase in Acttivities by Khalistani Supporters in Australia

The incident is the latest in a series of pro-Khalistan activities in Australia. Last month, the Swaminarayan temple in Melbourne and two Asian restaurants were vandalised with hate graffiti. One message, sprayed on the temple in Boronia alongside an image of Adolf Hitler, read: “Go Home Brown C**T.”

A day earlier, an Indian man in Adelaide was assaulted during a parking dispute, which authorities investigated as a possible racially motivated attack. Pro-Khalistan supporters in 2024 also quarreled with cricket fans of the Indian team during the fourth Test match between India and Australia.

Hate crimes against Indians have also been reported in Ireland. In the most recent case, a six-year-old Indian girl was assaulted by a group of children, who hit her in her private parts. Irish President Michael D. Higgins condemned the attacks and called for strict action against those responsible.

Recent Attacks on Indians in Ireland Also

Another Indian man named Lakhvir Singh, working as cab driver in Ireland, was allegedly attacked by two men in what was termed as an unprovoked assault.

In response on August 1, the Indian Embassy in Ireland had advised all citizens to take precautions and be aware of their surroundings for their personal security following a recent increase in physical attacks against Indian nationals in the country.

According to MEA, Ireland has become a significant destination for Indian students seeking higher education, particularly post-graduate, doctoral, and post-doctoral students in the areas of engineering, technology, medicine, and management. There are about 10,000 Indian students in Irish educational institutions.

