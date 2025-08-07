Ireland: Six-Year-Old Girl Of Indian Origin Allegedly Attacked By A Group Of Boys

A group of boys allegedly brutally assaulted a six-year-old girl of Indian origin outside her residence in Waterford, Ireland, with the attackers allegedly shouting, “Go back to India” and hitting her in the private parts, as per Irish Mirror. In an interview with the Irish Mirror, the mother of the child said that the attackers called her daughter the F word and,” Dirty Indian, go back to India”. As per the mother, the incident took place while her Irish-born little girl was playing outside her own home on Monday evening. The woman has lived and worked in Ireland for eight years. She recently became an Irish citizen and said the gang included a girl aged around eight and several boys between 12 and 14.

Another incident of an alleged attack on the Indian origin cab driver reported in Ireland

Apart from the aforementioned incident, another incident of an assault on the Indian origin cab driver has been reported in the Ireland. As per the Dublin Live, Lakhvir Singh, has lived in Ireland for over 23 years and worked as a cab driver for more than a decade. Lakhvir alleged that two young men attacked him in an unprovoked assault that has left him shaken. The incident of this alleged assault took place near Poppintree, Ballymun, on Friday night. “In 10 years, I’ve never seen anything like this happen,” Mr Singh told the outlet, adding that he is now “very scared” to return to work.

Racism against the Indians in foreign countries is gradually becoming a common phenomenon. Public awareness campaigns and working with the Indian communities abroad to understand their concerns could provide a solution to the soaring cases of racism against the Indians. Also, the Indian communities in the foreign countries can form groups so that there will be reduced isolation, and increased resistance to combat the racism.

