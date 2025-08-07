LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > India > Ireland: Six-Year-Old Girl Of Indian Origin Allegedly Attacked By A Group Of Boys

Ireland: Six-Year-Old Girl Of Indian Origin Allegedly Attacked By A Group Of Boys

A group of boys allegedly brutally assaulted a six-year-old girl of Indian origin outside her residence in Waterford, Ireland, with the attackers allegedly shouting, “Go back to India” and hitting her in the private parts, as per Irish Mirror.

representational image
representational image

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 7, 2025 15:01:45 IST

A group of boys allegedly brutally assaulted a six-year-old girl of Indian origin outside her residence in Waterford, Ireland, with the attackers allegedly shouting, “Go back to India” and hitting her in the private parts, as per Irish Mirror. In an interview with the Irish Mirror, the mother of the child said that the attackers called her daughter the F word and,” Dirty Indian, go back to India”. As per the mother, the incident took place while her Irish-born little girl was playing outside her own home on Monday evening. The woman has lived and worked in Ireland for eight years. She recently became an Irish citizen and said the gang included a girl aged around eight and several boys between 12 and 14.

Another incident of an alleged attack on the Indian origin cab driver reported in Ireland

Apart from the aforementioned incident, another incident of an assault on the Indian origin cab driver has been reported in the Ireland. As per the Dublin Live, Lakhvir Singh, has lived in Ireland for over 23 years and worked as a cab driver for more than a decade. Lakhvir alleged that two young men attacked him in an unprovoked assault that has left him shaken. The incident of this alleged assault took place near Poppintree, Ballymun, on Friday night. “In 10 years, I’ve never seen anything like this happen,” Mr Singh told the outlet, adding that he is now “very scared” to return to work.

Racism against the Indians in foreign countries is gradually becoming a common phenomenon. Public awareness campaigns and working with the Indian communities abroad to understand their concerns could provide a solution to the soaring cases of racism against the Indians. Also, the Indian communities in the foreign countries can form groups so that there will be reduced isolation, and increased resistance to combat the racism. 

Also read: Indian Man Gets Brutally Attacked With A Machete By A Group Of Teenagers Outside A Shopping Centre In Melbourne

Tags: Indian girl attacked Irelandindian girl attacked Ireland incidentIndian girl attacked Ireland news

RELATED News

Rahul Gandhi Issues Big Statement After ‘Vote Theft’ Claim, Says ‘Let The Nation’s Culprits Hear This…’
Who Is Manipur’s Adaso Kapesa? First Woman Officer In Special Protection Group (SPG), Who Made History Guarding PM Modi In UK
Breaking: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Killed In Delhi Over Parking Dispute Near Delhi’s Nizamuddin
IAF Airlifts 18 CRPF Jawans To Hospital After Their Bus Skidded Off Road, Three Killed
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami Donates His One Month’s Salary For Relief Work After Cloudburst

LATEST NEWS

Banwari Ram
The Truth About Becky Lynch, John Cena And Nikki Bella’s Secret Feud Revealed!
Banwari Paswan
Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café Targeted Again Amid Gang Threats Over Salman Khan Invitation
8 Years Of Pain, 1 Moment Of Glory: Will Natalya Finally Win WWE’s Top Prize?
NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
Bansidhar Singh
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Sparks Fly Between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Viral Clip – Watch What Everyone’s Talking About
Bandana Singh
Ireland: Six-Year-Old Girl Of Indian Origin Allegedly Attacked By A Group Of Boys

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ireland: Six-Year-Old Girl Of Indian Origin Allegedly Attacked By A Group Of Boys

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ireland: Six-Year-Old Girl Of Indian Origin Allegedly Attacked By A Group Of Boys
Ireland: Six-Year-Old Girl Of Indian Origin Allegedly Attacked By A Group Of Boys
Ireland: Six-Year-Old Girl Of Indian Origin Allegedly Attacked By A Group Of Boys
Ireland: Six-Year-Old Girl Of Indian Origin Allegedly Attacked By A Group Of Boys

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?