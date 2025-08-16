LIVE TV
Home > World > B-2 Stealth Bombers And F-22 Raptors Greet Putin In Alaska: Guess Their Cost!

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Anchorage on Friday, greeted by a spectacular aerial display of B-2 Stealth Bombers and F-22 Raptors. The jets, each costing hundreds of millions, left many on social media stunned. Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump then shook hands on a red carpet ahead of high-profile talks at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

Putin lands in Alaska; greeted by costly B-2 bombers and F-22 jets before red carpet meeting with Trump. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 16, 2025 03:07:48 IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin was welcomed with an aerial display featuring US B-2 Stealth Bombers and F-22 Raptor jets over Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson as he touched down in Anchorage on Friday for a high-profile meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Videos of the flyover quickly circulated on social media, with many users expressing surprise at the cost of the aircraft.

US B-2 Stealth Bombers and F-22 Raptor Jets Cost

The B-2 Spirit stealth bomber carries a per-unit cost exceeding $2 billion, reflecting its advanced radar-evading capabilities, with the total program cost reaching $44 billion for 21 units. 

According to Britannica Encyclopedia Online, “each aircraft cost more than $2 billion, when including adjustments to the bombers in 1997. In addition, it is estimated that each bomber costs some $40 million annually to maintain.”

Meanwhile, the F-22 Raptor program, according to last year’s Government Accountability Office (GAO) report, totaled over $67 billion, making the approximate cost per plane around $350 million.

Donald Trump and Putin Greet Each Other on the Red Carpet in Alaska

After the aerial display, Putin and Trump greeted each other on a red carpet laid out in front of their respective jets. The leaders shook hands before stepping into a limousine to proceed to their scheduled meeting.

During the ceremonial flyover, Trump walked alongside Putin, observing the jets and greeting the Russian leader with a handshake and a pat on the arm.

High-Stakes Talks at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Between Trump And Putin

The summit took place inside the U.S. military facility, where both delegations were present. Trump was accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff, while Putin’s entourage included Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov.

Ahead of the discussions, Trump commented on the Ukraine situation, emphasizing U.S. neutrality in direct negotiations, “I’ve got to let Ukraine make that decision. I’m not here to negotiate for Ukraine. I’m here to get them to the table.”

