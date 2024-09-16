Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Monday, September 16, 2024
Live Tv

Putin Commands Major Military Buildup: 180,000 More Troops To Boost Russian Army To 1.5 Million

Russian President Vladimir Putin has directed a significant increase in military personnel, adding 180,000 troops to the ranks. This new directive, announced by the Kremlin on Monday, marks the third major expansion since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

Putin Commands Major Military Buildup: 180,000 More Troops To Boost Russian Army To 1.5 Million

Russian President Vladimir Putin has directed a significant increase in military personnel, adding 180,000 troops to the ranks. This new directive, announced by the Kremlin on Monday, marks the third major expansion since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022. The troop increase will elevate Russia’s total military force to nearly 2.4 million, including 1.5 million active-duty soldiers. This new force structure is set to be in place by December.

Strategic Context

The troop expansion comes in response to escalating tensions on the battlefield. Last month, Ukraine launched a bold attack into Russia’s southern Kursk region, marking the first foreign incursion into Russian territory since World War II. In retaliation, Russia has ramped up its efforts to push Ukrainian forces out of Kursk and is advancing towards the critical Ukrainian town of Pokrovsk in the eastern Donbas region.

READ MORE: Why Did Ryan Wesley Routh Target Trump? Investigating The Controversial Suspect

Historical Context of Expansions

This recent order is part of a series of military augmentations initiated by Putin. In August 2022, he ordered an increase of 137,000 troops, boosting the total to just over 2 million, including 1.15 million active soldiers. Following a successful Ukrainian offensive in Kharkiv, Putin implemented a partial mobilization in September 2022, which required conscription of individuals with military experience and activated reservists.

Effects of Mobilization

The partial mobilization sparked a significant response, with many Russians fleeing to neighboring countries such as Georgia. The mobilization also led to widespread protests, especially in ethnic minority regions heavily targeted by recruitment drives. The mobilization was halted in November 2023 after reaching the target of 300,000 recruits.

Additional Troop Increase

In December 2023, Putin further expanded the military by 170,000 troops, raising the total number of personnel to 1.32 million. This ongoing effort reflects Russia’s determination to strengthen its military presence amidst the conflict.

Casualty Reports

Casualty figures for the Russian military remain opaque. Official data last updated in September 2022 reported 5,937 troop deaths. However, estimates from Ukrainian and Western sources suggest significantly higher numbers. The General Staff of Ukraine’s military reports approximately 616,300 Russian casualties, while the UK’s Ministry of Defense estimates more than 610,000. According to recent assessments, “Russia’s casualty rate will likely continue to average above 1,000 a day throughout September 2024 as Russia continues operations on a wide front from Kursk in the north to Robotyne in the south.”

ALSO READ: Saudi Arabia Set To Allow Increased IAEA Oversight Of Its Nuclear Facilities

Filed under

putin Russian Army ukraine

Also Read

James Cameron Secures ‘Ghosts Of Hiroshima’ And ‘Last Train From Hiroshima’ Rights, Will Tackle Project After Avatar

James Cameron Secures ‘Ghosts Of Hiroshima’ And ‘Last Train From Hiroshima’ Rights, Will Tackle Project...

Why Did BJP’s Tarun Chugh Compare Mushtaq Bukhari To Mahatma Gandhi And Nelson Mandela? Who is Mushtaq Bukhari?

Why Did BJP’s Tarun Chugh Compare Mushtaq Bukhari To Mahatma Gandhi And Nelson Mandela? Who...

Why Did Ryan Wesley Routh Target Trump? Investigating The Controversial Suspect

Why Did Ryan Wesley Routh Target Trump? Investigating The Controversial Suspect

‘Unacceptable Comments Made By The Supreme Leader Of Iran’: India

‘Unacceptable Comments Made By The Supreme Leader Of Iran’: India

Saudi Arabia Set To Allow Increased IAEA Oversight Of Its Nuclear Facilities

Saudi Arabia Set To Allow Increased IAEA Oversight Of Its Nuclear Facilities

Entertainment

James Cameron Secures ‘Ghosts Of Hiroshima’ And ‘Last Train From Hiroshima’ Rights, Will Tackle Project After Avatar

James Cameron Secures ‘Ghosts Of Hiroshima’ And ‘Last Train From Hiroshima’ Rights, Will Tackle Project

Janhvi Kapoor Set To Perform At IIFA Awards 2024

Janhvi Kapoor Set To Perform At IIFA Awards 2024

Ananya Panday To Light Up Nexa IIFA Awards Stage In Abu Dhabi

Ananya Panday To Light Up Nexa IIFA Awards Stage In Abu Dhabi

Kanye West Performs In China For The First Time In 16 Years, Internet Expresses Disbelief Over Country’s Rare Approval

Kanye West Performs In China For The First Time In 16 Years, Internet Expresses Disbelief

After John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan And Aamir Khan, Is Suriya Playing The BADDIE In Dhoom 4?

After John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan And Aamir Khan, Is Suriya Playing The BADDIE In Dhoom

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox