Home > World > Putin Ready To Meet Zelensky, Says Russia Wants Ukraine War To End Quickly

Putin Ready To Meet Zelensky, Says Russia Wants Ukraine War To End Quickly

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is willing to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky but only in a “final phase” of peace talks. He emphasized Moscow’s readiness for substantive negotiations while questioning Zelensky’s legitimacy as Ukraine’s representative.

Last Updated: June 19, 2025 04:25:51 IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Thursday that he is ready to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but only if it is during a “final phase” of negotiations. Speaking at a press conference with foreign media, Putin said that Moscow remains open to “substantive talks” aimed at settling the conflict in Ukraine. However, the Russian president questioned Zelensky’s legitimacy as a representative of Ukraine.

Putin: Ready for the Negotiations

Putin said Russia wants to end the war in Ukraine “as soon as possible” through peaceful means. He added, however, that while Moscow is prepared to engage in “substantive negotiations on the principles of settlement,” the Ukrainian side “also needs to be prepared for that.” He stressed the importance of a serious commitment from Kyiv and its Western allies to continue dialogue.

During a roundtable discussion with editors from major international news agencies on June 18, Putin clarified that Russia “does not care who represents Ukraine in negotiations.” Putin insisted that any final peace agreement must be signed by “legitimate Ukrainian authorities.” Russia has long been undermining Zelensky by questioning his legitimacy. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had previously said on February 18 that while Putin is willing to hold talks with Zelensky, “legal aspects related to his legitimacy” require consideration.

US President Donald Trump also gave weight to Russian propaganda by describing Zelensky as a “modestly successful comedian” turned “dictator” who allegedly “refused to have elections.” 

Also Read: Who Was Nastya Borik, The 7-Year-Old Ukrainian Girl Who Travelled To Israel For Cancer Treatment Killed In Iranian Strike?

Putin on Role of Mediators

When asked about the possibility of talks with Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Putin said, “If the Federal Chancellor wants to call and talk, I have already said this many times, we do not refuse any contacts.”

“We are always open to this… They stopped; let them resume. We are open to them,” he added.

Putin, however, expressed doubts about Germany’s neutrality in the conflict, questioning whether Germany can contribute more than the United States as a mediator.

“A mediator must be neutral,” he said, pointing to Germany’s supply of Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine and the country’s consideration of providing Taurus missiles for attacks on Russian territory. 

Also Read: Will Trump Strike Iran Nuclear Bases? US Diplomats Evacuated From Israel, POTUS Heads Back To Situation Room

Tags: president vladimir putinrussia-ukraine warvolodymyr zelensky
