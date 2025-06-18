Putin Ready To Meet Zelensky, Says Russia Wants Ukraine War To End Quickly

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Thursday that he is ready to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but only if it is during a “final phase” of negotiations. Speaking at a press conference with foreign media, Putin said that Moscow remains open to “substantive talks” aimed at settling the conflict in Ukraine. However, the Russian president questioned Zelensky’s legitimacy as a representative of Ukraine.

Putin said Russia wants to end the war in Ukraine “as soon as possible” through peaceful means. He added, however, that while Moscow is prepared to engage in “substantive negotiations on the principles of settlement,” the Ukrainian side “also needs to be prepared for that.” He stressed the importance of a serious commitment from Kyiv and its Western allies to continue dialogue.

During a roundtable discussion with editors from major international news agencies on June 18, Putin clarified that Russia “does not care who represents Ukraine in negotiations.” Putin insisted that any final peace agreement must be signed by “legitimate Ukrainian authorities.” Russia has long been undermining Zelensky by questioning his legitimacy. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had previously said on February 18 that while Putin is willing to hold talks with Zelensky, “legal aspects related to his legitimacy” require consideration.

US President Donald Trump also gave weight to Russian propaganda by describing Zelensky as a “modestly successful comedian” turned “dictator” who allegedly “refused to have elections.”

Putin on Role of Mediators

When asked about the possibility of talks with Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Putin said, “If the Federal Chancellor wants to call and talk, I have already said this many times, we do not refuse any contacts.”

“We are always open to this… They stopped; let them resume. We are open to them,” he added.

Putin, however, expressed doubts about Germany’s neutrality in the conflict, questioning whether Germany can contribute more than the United States as a mediator.

“A mediator must be neutral,” he said, pointing to Germany’s supply of Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine and the country’s consideration of providing Taurus missiles for attacks on Russian territory.

