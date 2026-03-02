Qatar’s Big Warning For Iran As Tehran Launches Fresh Attacks In Gulf Nations, Target US Embassies

Qatar on Monday, March 2, said that it has intercepted several Iran-initiated projectiles bound towards its international airport and other civilian infrastructure, cautioning Tehran that such provocative actions would not go unanswered.

“An attack like this cannot be left unanswered,” Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari told CNN after news of Iran’s attack on the country surfaced.

Al Ansari further added that Doha is not engaging with Iran diplomatically, signalling the rising tensions in the region.

Iran US War: US Embassies Struck With Drones

As the joint military action “Operation Epic Fury” by Israel and the USA against Iran culminated in the killing of Ayatollah Khamenei, the war has spilled over, and now the impact is largely visible in the Gulf states.

On Monday, Iran targeted the Embassy of the United States in Kuwait City in what appears to be a clear strategy of going against the USA.

Earlier today, videos showed smoke rising from the embassy compound.

Later, the Embassy issued guidelines for the staff and the general public to avoid the premises until the damage is assessed, Reuters reported.

Iran US War: Saudi’s Biggest Refinery Attacked

Earlier today, Saudi Arabia announced the temporary closure of its biggest domestic oil refinery, Saudi Aramco’s 2222.SE 550,000 barrels per day (bpd) Ras Tanura refinery, on Monday after a drone struck the refinery compound.

Two drones were intercepted at the facility, Reuters reported.

The attack caused a limited fire, the Saudi defence ministry’s spokesperson said on Al Arabiya TV, adding there were no injuries.

Iran US War: Gulf Nations Face The Heat

Outside Kuwait, other Gulf hubs including Doha, Abu Dhabi, Manama and Riyadh have also witnessed or reported security disturbances linked to the escalating conflict.

Incidents involving explosions and air defence interceptions have impacted civilian neighbourhoods as well as key infrastructure facilities.

The expansion of military activity beyond Iran into neighbouring Gulf states has further unsettled regional mobility and trade.

Several airlines diverted routes following airspace restriction advisories, while multiple foreign governments issued alerts advising their citizens to either seek shelter or leave the affected zones.

