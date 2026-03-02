LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Could Stir Communal Tension’: Centre Issues Alert To States Amid US-Israel War Against Iran; Asks Them To Identify ‘Pro-Iran Radical Preachers’

The Centre has alerted states to remain vigilant against possible communal unrest in India following escalating Iran-US-Israel tensions, urging closer monitoring of inflammatory rhetoric and preventive law-and-order measures.

Centre issues alert in the wake of middle east tensions (Image: ANI)
Centre issues alert in the wake of middle east tensions (Image: ANI)

Last updated: March 2, 2026 13:44:09 IST

Centre has issued an alert to all the state governments, asking them to stay cautious against potential communal violence in the wake of the recent military strikes on Iran by Israel and the United States.

The cautionary letter, issued on February 28, highlighted that the current unfolding of the Iran-US war can have a potential ripple effect in India, as communal violence can flare up in the wake of the strikes.

The alert particularly pointed out that inflammatory rhetoric in religious gatherings can harm religious harmony.

‘Watch Out For Pro-Iran Radical Preachers’

The Home Ministry told state governments to keep an eye on and identify “pro-Iran radical preachers giving inflammatory sermons” because their speeches could stir up unrest or communal tensions in local areas.

The advisory also stressed that authorities should share intelligence more closely and take preventive steps to stop any breakdown of law and order.

High Alert Amid Full-Blown War In Middle East

The correspondence by the Centre comes amid a steep escalation in the Middle East, where a reported joint military operation by the US and Israel targeted Iranian cities and military infrastructure, heightening fears of a broader regional conflict.

According to Iranian media, the supreme leader of the current regime, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in this operation.

The spillover could be seen around the world, as he is considered the religious head of the global Shia community.

India Called On All Sides To Have Restraint

India has called on all sides to remain calm and has stressed the need to protect its citizens, including many who live in Gulf countries.

Officials in New Delhi are closely monitoring the situation, not just for its global impact but also because strong reactions to international events could be misused by extremist groups in India to create local tensions.

The Centre has advised states to stay alert on law and order, with special attention to speeches or sermons that could worsen communal feelings at this sensitive time.

Security experts say India’s diverse society can see tensions rise quickly if situations are not handled carefully, especially after major global events that affect sentiments at home.

ALSO READ: ‘Vo Israel Ko Bomb Deke Aaye’: Viral Video Of Children Blaming PM Modi For ‘Rahbar’ Khamenei’s Death Sparks Outrage; ‘Who’s Radicalising Them,’ People Ask

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 1:40 PM IST
QUICK LINKS